2024 Honda Prologue EV: This Is Everything We Know

Everything we know about the Prologue

As its launch grows closer and closer, Honda has started testing the Prologue in heavy camouflage. Luckily, our spy photographers were able to capture the new Honda in testing. It doesn't look like much right now, and these shots are clearly of a very early test mule. However, that doesn't mean there aren't important insights we can glean from them. The first is that it looks like the Prologue will share an EV platform with the upcoming 2024 Blazer EV from Chevrolet.

The shots reveal that the Prologue will share important hard points with the Blazer EV — these are pieces of the car's body structure that can't be moved. A good example of this on the Chevy and the Prologue is the location of the door handles, the cut lines for the doors, and where the front pillar meets the hood. They all look quite similar on both cars, and it stands to reason that these two SUVs are going to be built on the EV architecture the two companies have been working on.