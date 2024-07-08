Porsche 718 Cayman/Boxster Reportedly Die in 2025

We can't believe we're saying this, but yes, the Porsche Cayman and Boxster (as we know them) are going to die soon. Speaking to Automobilwoche, Porsche production manager Albrecht Reimold says that production of the 718 lineup — both the two-door sports car and its roadster sibling — will come to a close sometime in the middle of 2025.

The 718 has long been rumored to be on its way out, but Reimold’s comments on the fate of the two models are our first confirmation from a Porsche employee. We’ve reached out for comment from Porsche and will update this story when we receive an official response, but for now, it seems we'll have to say goodbye to two very, very good cars in the not-too-distant future.