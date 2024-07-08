Skip to main content

Porsche 718 Cayman/Boxster Reportedly Die in 2025

The Porsches 718 Cayman and Boxster look to be at the end of the road

2020 Porsche 718 Picture
  written by
    Contributor
    Chase Bierenkoven has been writing about cars in his head since he was a child. Now, he does it for real, covering automotive news and producing reviews for outlets like Edmunds, Forbes Wheels and CarBuzz. Chase's career as an automotive journalist began in 2020, and he has already written scores of road tests. Some favorites of Chase's include the Dodge Challenger 392, Mazda Miata, Kia EV6 and Bentley Bentayga. Outside his work with cars, Chase is often found justifying his latest broken German sports car to anyone that will listen or enjoying the outdoor spaces of his native Colorado.
    edited by
    Senior News Editor
    Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.
  • Porsche's production manager says the 718 lineup will come to an end in 2025.
  • The Cayman and Boxster will be replaced by electrified equivalents.
  • The gas-powered Macan's death won't be far behind.

We can't believe we're saying this, but yes, the Porsche Cayman and Boxster (as we know them) are going to die soon. Speaking to Automobilwoche, Porsche production manager Albrecht Reimold says that production of the 718 lineup — both the two-door sports car and its roadster sibling — will come to a close sometime in the middle of 2025. 

The 718 has long been rumored to be on its way out, but Reimold’s comments on the fate of the two models are our first confirmation from a Porsche employee. We’ve reached out for comment from Porsche and will update this story when we receive an official response, but for now, it seems we'll have to say goodbye to two very, very good cars in the not-too-distant future. 

Porsche Boxster front 3/4

The Porsche exec didn’t comment on the upcoming electric model, however, and it’s still not clear when exactly the 718’s successor will debut. It’s tough to imagine Porsche will leave a gap in its lineup for very long.

On another note, the two 718s are not the only P cars losing their combustion motivation. Reimold told Automobilwoche that the current Macan isn’t long for the world and that in 2026 Porsche will be “fully committed” to the all-electric Macan. Porsche already discontinued gas-Macan production in Europe, and its decline has been accelerated by parts shortages. Moreover, Porsche says it’s tough to justify the gas Macan continuing its existence despite high sales. That, according to the production manager, is because "volume alone is not a benchmark for us as a luxury manufacturer."

Edmunds says

Porsche is set to trim a good portion of its gas-powered lineup in favor of electrified options over the next few years. Whenever or however that happens, it’s a bold move from a brand whose identity is so rooted in its gas-powered sports cars. We’re curious to see how the move plays out over the coming decades for Porsche.

by

edited by

