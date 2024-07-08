- Porsche's production manager says the 718 lineup will come to an end in 2025.
Porsche 718 Cayman/Boxster Reportedly Die in 2025
The Porsches 718 Cayman and Boxster look to be at the end of the road
We can't believe we're saying this, but yes, the Porsche Cayman and Boxster (as we know them) are going to die soon. Speaking to Automobilwoche, Porsche production manager Albrecht Reimold says that production of the 718 lineup — both the two-door sports car and its roadster sibling — will come to a close sometime in the middle of 2025.
The 718 has long been rumored to be on its way out, but Reimold’s comments on the fate of the two models are our first confirmation from a Porsche employee. We’ve reached out for comment from Porsche and will update this story when we receive an official response, but for now, it seems we'll have to say goodbye to two very, very good cars in the not-too-distant future.
The Porsche exec didn’t comment on the upcoming electric model, however, and it’s still not clear when exactly the 718’s successor will debut. It’s tough to imagine Porsche will leave a gap in its lineup for very long.
On another note, the two 718s are not the only P cars losing their combustion motivation. Reimold told Automobilwoche that the current Macan isn’t long for the world and that in 2026 Porsche will be “fully committed” to the all-electric Macan. Porsche already discontinued gas-Macan production in Europe, and its decline has been accelerated by parts shortages. Moreover, Porsche says it’s tough to justify the gas Macan continuing its existence despite high sales. That, according to the production manager, is because "volume alone is not a benchmark for us as a luxury manufacturer."
Edmunds says
Porsche is set to trim a good portion of its gas-powered lineup in favor of electrified options over the next few years. Whenever or however that happens, it’s a bold move from a brand whose identity is so rooted in its gas-powered sports cars. We’re curious to see how the move plays out over the coming decades for Porsche.