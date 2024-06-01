- The Porsche 911 GTS Hybrid might start at $166,000, but it ends up near $200K really fast.
- We spec out our ideal 911 GTS.
- Porsche's laundry list of options is hard not to get lost in.
How We'd Spec It: 2025 Porsche 911 GTS Hybrid
The new 911 GTS Hybrid isn't cheap, but we think we've nailed the spec
For 2025, and for the first time in its long lifespan, the Porsche 911 goes hybrid. So, what is one to do with six figures burning a hole in their account and an aching for rear-engine fun but no idea where to start? Ask Edmunds how we’d spec it! Thankfully, we’ve got opinions (though not necessarily the cash) to spare. The Cliffs Notes version of the new hybrid 911 GTS is that a new engine is paired with an electric motor that's integrated into the eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The motor is powered by a small 1.9-kWh lithium-ion battery mounted in the frunk. All this is hooked to a new 3.6-liter flat-six engine with one lonesome turbocharger. Combined output for the 911 GTS rests at 532 horsepower and 449 lb-ft of torque.
So what’s the spec? For starters, we wanted to keep the new hybrid sports car under $200K, as for that money, the 911 is competing with bona fide exotics. Even with a hard budget in mind, if you’ve got $166,895 to fork out for a 911 GTS, you deserve a paint scheme that reflects your personality. The first box we'd tick is Porsche's $14,190 Paint to Sample program so we can have the car in any number of stunning colors. In this case, Nordic Gold Metallic, a historic Porsche color, is our pick. Thankfully, Porsche charges nothing to add contrast with silver 20- and 21-inch staggered Carrera S wheels in place of the standard gray ones. We'd also spec the $3,320 Aerokit, which adds a wing, unique bumper and side skirts. And to counteract the reduced approach angle with this body kit, we're also adding the $2,980 front-axle lift to avoid scraping on our editors' driveways.
Inside, the GTS needs some zhuzh-ing up, and our pick of Dark Night Blue leather contrasts nicely with the 911’s golden hue. It also has the bonus of being a no-cost option, just like the rear seats — 911s by default come without back seats now. We are throwing money at the front seats, though. Porsche’s uber-comfy 18-way adaptive sport seats are a must, and we're willing to (recommend that you) take the $3,030 hit. The $4,600 Premium package helps the new 911 feel a little more usable, adding surround-view cameras, a blind-spot monitor, and a storage net in the passenger's footwell. We'd also tick the box for the InnoDrive function ($1,150), which combines lane keeping assistance and additional driver aids to ease the common low-speed highway driving experience in traffic-clogged Los Angeles. Porsche’s Bose sound system isn’t audiophile quality, and thus we'd also option the $3,980 Burmester sound system. It also concludes our spec, which just breaks our budget at $200,145. But if $145 is pushing it, other questions need answering. All told, we added $33,250 in options to “our” 911, but feel free to order yours just like it.
Edmunds says
The Porsche configurator is as fun to mess around with as ever, but the 911’s breadth of options — some of which we think are necessary — bring its as-specced price a little bit too close to exotic car territory for our tastes.