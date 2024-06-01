So what’s the spec? For starters, we wanted to keep the new hybrid sports car under $200K, as for that money, the 911 is competing with bona fide exotics. Even with a hard budget in mind, if you’ve got $166,895 to fork out for a 911 GTS, you deserve a paint scheme that reflects your personality. The first box we'd tick is Porsche's $14,190 Paint to Sample program so we can have the car in any number of stunning colors. In this case, Nordic Gold Metallic, a historic Porsche color, is our pick. Thankfully, Porsche charges nothing to add contrast with silver 20- and 21-inch staggered Carrera S wheels in place of the standard gray ones. We'd also spec the $3,320 Aerokit, which adds a wing, unique bumper and side skirts. And to counteract the reduced approach angle with this body kit, we're also adding the $2,980 front-axle lift to avoid scraping on our editors' driveways.

Inside, the GTS needs some zhuzh-ing up, and our pick of Dark Night Blue leather contrasts nicely with the 911’s golden hue. It also has the bonus of being a no-cost option, just like the rear seats — 911s by default come without back seats now. We are throwing money at the front seats, though. Porsche’s uber-comfy 18-way adaptive sport seats are a must, and we're willing to (recommend that you) take the $3,030 hit. The $4,600 Premium package helps the new 911 feel a little more usable, adding surround-view cameras, a blind-spot monitor, and a storage net in the passenger's footwell. We'd also tick the box for the InnoDrive function ($1,150), which combines lane keeping assistance and additional driver aids to ease the common low-speed highway driving experience in traffic-clogged Los Angeles. Porsche’s Bose sound system isn’t audiophile quality, and thus we'd also option the $3,980 Burmester sound system. It also concludes our spec, which just breaks our budget at $200,145. But if $145 is pushing it, other questions need answering. All told, we added $33,250 in options to “our” 911, but feel free to order yours just like it.