A new Bentley Continental GT cometh, headlined by a plug-in hybrid V8 powertrain. I won't be able to divulge all the deets about Bentley's new Continental for a few more weeks. But after a short drive around Spain's Circuit Parcmotor raceway, I can confirm one important detail: The Conti GT rips.

Real quick, though, some clarification. The plug-in hybrid V8 powertrain will be offered across the Continental range, but the one I'm driving today is the GT Speed — you know, the one previously offered with an absolute whale of an engine, the 6.0-liter twin-turbo W12. Lesser versions of the Continental GT will also use hybrid power, but rather than debuting those first, Bentley decided to lead with its best foot forward.

TL;DR: All Speeds are hybrids, but not all hybrids are Speeds.