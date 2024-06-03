Skip to main content

CarCast+Edmunds Podcast: Porsche 911 Goes Hybrid

The duo talk about the new Porsche GTS T-Hybrid, Plus More EV Updates

2025 Porsche 911 GTS Hybrid profile
  • Alistair and Matt “The Motorator” D’Andria discuss Porsche's new 911 Carrera GTS Hybrid.
  • They highlight what we can expect from the Silverado EV.
  • Plus, they talk about the Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally.

This week's episode dives into Porsche's foray into the 2025 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Hybrid. Plus, the duo chat about Chevrolet's Silverado EV and the Mustang Mach-E Rally.

Catch the entire podcast episode here. And for more podcasts visit our dedicated CarCast + Edmunds Podcast Hub.

ABOUT CARCAST
CarCast is a weekly automotive podcast hosted by Edmunds Editor In Chief Alistair Weaver and Matt “The Motorator” D’Andria. It’s the only show of its kind that explores all aspects of the automotive space from the performance aftermarket, to new car buying and the future of the automotive industry. The guys answer your questions, offer advice and feature guests from the automotive industry and celebrity car enthusiasts.

