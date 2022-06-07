- The Polestar 3 will be the brand's first proper SUV.
- We now know that it'll make its full debut in October of this year.
- But Polestar's plans aren't limited to just the 3.
Trigger warning: lots of numbers incoming. Right now, Polestar sells just one car, the 2. This electric sedan is an adequate Tesla Model 3 competitor, but its biggest problem — besides the parent company's lack of name recognition — is that it isn't a crossover. To rectify this gap in the lineup, Polestar will debut its first electric SUV, the Polestar 3, in October of this year.
Don't get your 3s mixed up, though, because the Polestar 3 is actually a Tesla Model Y competitor. And not just any Y; the Polestar 3 launches in a super spicy version that targets the Model Y Performance. The Polestar 3 will first hit our shores with a large battery pack and a dual-motor layout. Polestar is targeting a range of up to 372 miles on the European WLTP test cycle (EPA numbers are typically lower). Polestar also said, over time, the 3 will be available with autonomous highway driving technology powered by a new lidar system.
As for how it's going to look, well, see for yourself. Polestar released a profile-view teaser image of the new 3, and it's seriously revealing. The 3 adapts the Polestar 2's design to a larger body, then adds a number of cues first seen on the Polestar Precept concept, including the Precept's new Thor's Hammer daytime running lights, flush door handles, and scoops and spoilers that help channel the air flowing around the car. We can also see the brand's signature golden brake calipers hiding behind the wheels and gold-colored seat belts peeking out from behind the window — both of which indicate that this is a performance model.
Polestar, like many new EV automakers, has had a slow start. Last year the company moved a modest 29,000 units, but it has big plans. Polestar aims to be in 30 countries by the end of 2023 and will look to increase its sales numbers to 290,000 units a year by the end of 2025. It's a reachable goal, but it hinges on the success of the Polestar 3, the continued growth of the Polestar 2 sedan, and how well its next, larger SUV is received.
Order books for the Polestar 3 will open up in October when the car officially debuts, with first deliveries starting in early 2023.
We like what we're seeing of the Polestar 3 so far. We can't wait to verify its lofty range claims with our real-life Edmunds EV range test.