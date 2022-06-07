Don't get your 3s mixed up, though, because the Polestar 3 is actually a Tesla Model Y competitor. And not just any Y; the Polestar 3 launches in a super spicy version that targets the Model Y Performance. The Polestar 3 will first hit our shores with a large battery pack and a dual-motor layout. Polestar is targeting a range of up to 372 miles on the European WLTP test cycle (EPA numbers are typically lower). Polestar also said, over time, the 3 will be available with autonomous highway driving technology powered by a new lidar system.

As for how it's going to look, well, see for yourself. Polestar released a profile-view teaser image of the new 3, and it's seriously revealing. The 3 adapts the Polestar 2's design to a larger body, then adds a number of cues first seen on the Polestar Precept concept, including the Precept's new Thor's Hammer daytime running lights, flush door handles, and scoops and spoilers that help channel the air flowing around the car. We can also see the brand's signature golden brake calipers hiding behind the wheels and gold-colored seat belts peeking out from behind the window — both of which indicate that this is a performance model.