Volkswagen EVs Are Sold Out for 2022

Looking for an ID.4? Get on the list

As more consumers look to the affordable ID.4, especially when gas prices are so high, waiting lists continue to grow. Recently quoted in this story from The Verge, Volkswagen's CEO, Herbert Diess, said that the VW is "basically sold out on electric vehicles in Europe and in the United States" for 2022. This could mean trouble, as Diess expects VW's growth in the States to "mostly come from EVs." Unfortunately, the shortage also affects other brands from VW Group, such as Audi and Porsche.

Shortages are inconvenient for consumers but harmful for the brand

Volkswagen has put lots of money into its electrification plan and had planned for a growing percentage of its sales to be from the all-electric ID.4. This production problem is more than just a bummer for the brand; it could have detrimental effects on its market share. As other brands like Kia and Hyundai have competing models at the ready, VW's growth in the segment could be significantly stunted.

Edmunds says

It can be a frustrating time to buy a car right now, especially an electric one. We suggest checking out our EV Buying Guide, where we rate and review each EV on the market. It just might reveal a few alternatives to consider if you had your heart set on a new Volkswagen ID.4 or Audi e-tron.