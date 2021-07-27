2021 Audi RS Q8

If you want performance and luxury but you prefer the space, comfort and seating position of an SUV, Audi has you covered. Think of the RS Q8 as a lifted and slightly stretched version of the RS 6 Avant. It offers a bit more passenger and cargo space than the wagon as well as the tall seating position SUV drivers enjoy. And yet it sure doesn't drive like an SUV, with performance that's only a bit off from that of the RS 6 and RS 7.

Stats

Base MSRP: $115,595



0-60 mph: 3.6 seconds



Quarter mile: 11.8 seconds @ 115.2 mph



60-0 mph braking: 105 feet



Skidpad: 1.06 g



As-tested weight: 5,487 pounds

Edmunds says

The RS 6 Avant is the least expensive, the RS 7 is the quickest, and the RS Q8 offers the most space, utility and performance. Really, you won't go wrong with any of them. But the RS 7 seems to sit in the sweet spot between utility and performance.