Our Tesla Cybertruck Has Already Been Affected by Two Recalls

Tesla has already had to recall the Cybertruck four times — mind you, the company has only been delivering the Cybertruck since December of last year. We were one of the many who put in orders for the polygonal pickup when it first broke cover in 2019, and in June of this year we took delivery of our very own Foundation Series dual-motor CT and have been documenting what it's like to live with on our long-term road test page. We've only had it for two-and-a-half months but in that time we've range tested it, put it in plenty of videos, and now it looks like we're going to have to make a trip to our closest service center.

Which recalls affect our Cybertruck?

Though the stuck accelerator pedal was easily the biggest (and most frightening) of the recalls so far, the two recall notices we received in the mail today aren't related to pedal covers slipping off. The first is a relatively minor one. According to the notice we received, "On affected vehicles, the sail applique or adhesive may not have been installed according to specification, which may cause the sail applique to become loose or separate from the vehicle."