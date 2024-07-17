We Bought a Tesla Cybertruck. Was It Worth the Wait?

What did we get?

Tesla gave us two options: Order a Foundation Series based on the dual-motor all-wheel-drive Cybertruck, or wait a little while longer and get a tri-motor Cyberbeast. We elected to go for the dual-motor version, as opting for the Cyberbeast would have added another $20,000 to the price tag and meant that we'd have to wait until potentially 2025 to actually get our vehicle. So, to better represent what most consumers will buy, and to get the truck as soon as possible, we purchased an all-wheel-drive Foundation Series for $101,985 (including destination charges but not taxes and fees).

The Foundation Series adds $20,000 to the base price of the all-wheel-drive Cybertruck on its own, bringing features like laser-etched badges and unique cabin graphics, white trim pieces, powershare home backup capability, all-weather floormats, a sunshade for the glass roof, dividers in the gear locker, D-rings in the bed to secure cargo and, of course, so-called Full Self-Driving Capability.