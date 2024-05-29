2025 Cadillac Optiq First Look: Small EV, Big Value

Cadillac Optiq power and range specs

All Optiqs will come with a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup. Combined, the motors make 300 horsepower and 354 lb-ft of torque. That doesn't sound like all that much when you consider this is supposed to be a "sporty" crossover, so we asked about the potential for electric V performance models in the future. The answer we received from Cadillac was that, while it isn't in the cards right now, the company won't totally rule it out.

The two electric motors in the Optiq (one at the front, one at the rear) pull from an 85-kWh battery pack. Though it has a smaller battery than the Lyriq, Cadillac cites an estimated 300-mile range for the Optiq — right on par with its bigger sibling, which has an EPA-estimated 307 miles of range. Cadillac also says the Optiq will be able to add 79 miles of range in 10 minutes on a DC fast charger.

Carryover interior, to a point

The inside of the Optiq is very similar to the larger Lyriq's. The steering wheel is the same, and the large 33-inch instrument panel/infotainment display that takes up the left two-thirds of the dash looks familiar. Even the thin slots for the air vents and the horizontal bar that makes up the center console are pipped from the Lyriq. That's where the similarities end, however.