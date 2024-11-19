Drive time

It should come as no surprise that the Sierra EV feels pretty similar to the Chevrolet Silverado EV. There’s plenty of power, especially in the Max Power mode, but even just driving around town in Normal mode, you'll never feel short-changed. This truck isn't quite as ponderous as I expected in city driving; it's about the same as any other full-size pickup truck. It's also better than I expected on the tightly twisted two-lane roads in the hills around Silicon Valley thanks to the four-wheel steering. But make no mistake, this is no canyon carver.

In its maximum setting, the regenerative braking is exceptionally aggressive, and you can use a paddle on the steering wheel to bump that up even further if you want. The air suspension does a good job of soaking up road imperfections, and overall the truck quiet is inside, owing to the extra sound insulation and acoustic glass used in the Denali. That said, the massive 24-inch wheels and high-pressure tires transmit a lot of road imperfections to the cabin, and like the Silverado EV, I think smaller wheels with more tire sidewall would help settle some of those judders.

Denali makes a difference

“Denali” is GMC-speak for “luxury,” which means the Max Range Denali sits at the tippy-top of the Sierra EV lineup. The exterior design cuts a more truck-like profile than the Silverado EV, but the brand-specific interior is where the GMC really stands apart from its corporate cousin. There’s open-pore wood grain on the dash, nicer materials throughout most of the cabin, better sound insulation for a quieter highway ride, and soft leather on the seats. The weather in the hills west of San Jose vary from cool to cold, so I appreciate the front seat heaters integrated into the climate control system, and the fast-acting steering wheel heater.

The Sierra EV Denali comes with a wide array of driver assistance technologies such as a surround-view camera system, blind-spot warning, and GM’s excellent Super Cruise hands-free highway driving function. Super Cruise now works on more than 750,000 miles of premapped roads, and it's definitely nice to have considering that the prodigious range of this truck encourages road trips, and it can even incorporate your trailer, which is a pretty sweet trick.