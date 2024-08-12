Skip to main content

Tesla Cuts Base Cybertruck Trim, Raises Prices by $20K

Tesla is once again playing with its trim structure seemingly on a whim

Long-term Tesla Cybertruck front 3/4
    Chase Bierenkoven has been writing about cars in his head since he was a child. Now, he does it for real, covering automotive news and producing reviews for outlets like Edmunds, Forbes Wheels and CarBuzz. Chase's career as an automotive journalist began in 2020, and he has already written scores of road tests. Some favorites of Chase's include the Dodge Challenger 392, Mazda Miata, Kia EV6 and Bentley Bentayga. Outside his work with cars, Chase is often found justifying his latest broken German sports car to anyone that will listen or enjoying the outdoor spaces of his native Colorado.
    Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.
  • Tesla kills the base rear-drive Cybertruck.
  • Remaining trims see a huge $20,000 price hike.
  • And Tesla now says deliveries for the remaining trims will start sooner.

Tesla has killed the base rear-wheel-drive Cybertruck trim, leaving only much pricier all-wheel-drive variants on sale. Rear-drive Cybertrucks were available at the pickup's launch late last year, but delivery estimates for those models were always very far away. With the rear-drive Cybertruck now gone, Tesla says the AWD models will be delivered this year. But the earlier delivery time isn’t without a catch: The AWD models are now significantly more expensive, raising the cost of entry for any prospective Cybertruck buyer by almost $40,000. 

Tesla has hiked the price of the Cybertruck’s AWD trims by an astonishing $20,000, per Jalopnik. As of August 5, the rear-drive model was available to order for $60,990. Meanwhile, the Cybertruck All-Wheel Drive and the Cyberbeast trims could be ordered for $79,990 and $99,990, respectively. You can view those prices on an archived version of Tesla’s website. As of today, the Cyberbeast will cost buyers $119,990, and the All-Wheel-Drive costs $99,990. 

Long-term Tesla Cybertruck rear 3/4

Tesla has a history of playing with trim levels and pricing. It will often raise prices as needed and drastically drop prices later to suit its sales needs, often without warning. After removing the rear-drive trim from its site, Tesla now claims deliveries for the remaining two trims will be made this year. Previous delivery estimates told buyers they’d be waiting until 2025. Tesla even says All-Wheel Drive owners could end up with their cars as soon as this month. Though delivery estimates have changed (and sooner is always better), it's difficult to know if this is correlated with the recent price changes.

Edmunds says

Tesla is again playing with trim levels and inventory to push sales and profit margins where it needs them. The consistent volatility makes it hard to place faith in the brand’s pricing, changes to which can sometimes leave new buyers out in the cold.

