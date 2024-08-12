Tesla Cuts Base Cybertruck Trim, Raises Prices by $20K

Tesla has killed the base rear-wheel-drive Cybertruck trim, leaving only much pricier all-wheel-drive variants on sale. Rear-drive Cybertrucks were available at the pickup's launch late last year, but delivery estimates for those models were always very far away. With the rear-drive Cybertruck now gone, Tesla says the AWD models will be delivered this year. But the earlier delivery time isn’t without a catch: The AWD models are now significantly more expensive, raising the cost of entry for any prospective Cybertruck buyer by almost $40,000.

Tesla has hiked the price of the Cybertruck’s AWD trims by an astonishing $20,000, per Jalopnik. As of August 5, the rear-drive model was available to order for $60,990. Meanwhile, the Cybertruck All-Wheel Drive and the Cyberbeast trims could be ordered for $79,990 and $99,990, respectively. You can view those prices on an archived version of Tesla’s website. As of today, the Cyberbeast will cost buyers $119,990, and the All-Wheel-Drive costs $99,990.