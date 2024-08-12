- Tesla kills the base rear-drive Cybertruck.
- Remaining trims see a huge $20,000 price hike.
- And Tesla now says deliveries for the remaining trims will start sooner.
Tesla Cuts Base Cybertruck Trim, Raises Prices by $20K
Tesla is once again playing with its trim structure seemingly on a whim
Tesla has killed the base rear-wheel-drive Cybertruck trim, leaving only much pricier all-wheel-drive variants on sale. Rear-drive Cybertrucks were available at the pickup's launch late last year, but delivery estimates for those models were always very far away. With the rear-drive Cybertruck now gone, Tesla says the AWD models will be delivered this year. But the earlier delivery time isn’t without a catch: The AWD models are now significantly more expensive, raising the cost of entry for any prospective Cybertruck buyer by almost $40,000.
Tesla has hiked the price of the Cybertruck’s AWD trims by an astonishing $20,000, per Jalopnik. As of August 5, the rear-drive model was available to order for $60,990. Meanwhile, the Cybertruck All-Wheel Drive and the Cyberbeast trims could be ordered for $79,990 and $99,990, respectively. You can view those prices on an archived version of Tesla’s website. As of today, the Cyberbeast will cost buyers $119,990, and the All-Wheel-Drive costs $99,990.
Tesla has a history of playing with trim levels and pricing. It will often raise prices as needed and drastically drop prices later to suit its sales needs, often without warning. After removing the rear-drive trim from its site, Tesla now claims deliveries for the remaining two trims will be made this year. Previous delivery estimates told buyers they’d be waiting until 2025. Tesla even says All-Wheel Drive owners could end up with their cars as soon as this month. Though delivery estimates have changed (and sooner is always better), it's difficult to know if this is correlated with the recent price changes.
Edmunds says
Tesla is again playing with trim levels and inventory to push sales and profit margins where it needs them. The consistent volatility makes it hard to place faith in the brand’s pricing, changes to which can sometimes leave new buyers out in the cold.