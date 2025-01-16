Tesla Discounts Cybertruck Listings Amid Slumping Sales

You can now get a discount on the Tesla Cybertruck. CNBC first reported the discount, which is as much as $2,630 for demo models and $1,600 for other 2024 models. The discounts are on models that are listed on the automaker's website, not necessarily for a Cybertruck that you buy new from the order pages.

The cheapest Cybertruck available goes for $82,235 including destination and order fees. This is all par for the course for Tesla, which is known for changing prices and availability seemingly at a whim. The all-wheel-drive model and the souped-up Cyberbeast, which starts at $102,235 with destination, are the only trims available.

A rear-wheel-drive version of the Cybertruck is expected to be delivered down the line, though Tesla stopped accepting orders for the less pricey version of the pickup last August. As with everything Tesla does, predicting a timeline for its arrival isn't a good idea as it's nearly impossible to get right.

We added a Cybertruck Foundation Series to our fleet for a One-Year Road Test last year, and it has predictably divided opinion thanks to, well, everything about it.

Tesla sold nearly 40,000 Cybertrucks in 2024, a mere fraction of the sales of older models like the Model Y and Model 3. Recalls have been a regular occurrence for the Cybertruck and sales of the pickup have declined in recent months. It outsold the Ford F-150 Lightning in 2024, but time will tell if the Cybertruck has the staying power of Tesla's more conventional models.