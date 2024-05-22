The Goodwood Festival of Speed will include a strong dose of American muscle with the European debut of the Ford Mustang GTD, the mightiest street-legal Mustang ever built. Inspired by the Mustang GT3 race car, the GTD is powered by an 800-hp supercharged 5.2-liter V8 engine, and it's ready to take on its competitors from across the pond.

A Ford spokesperson told Edmunds that Proton Competition will race three Mustang GT3 race cars at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and the Mustang GTD will make an appearance at Goodwood. Later, the GTD will individually take on the famous Nürburgring Nordschleife circuit in Germany.