Only turbo-4s need apply

We liked the old Mini's base turbocharged three-cylinder engine, but it exhibited a few characteristics that weren't ideal. While sprightly around town, the motor ran out of juice as the revs increased, and the agricultural sound it produced wasn't for everyone. We also noted — in long-term tests of a 2014 Mini Cooper and 2023 Mini Cooper S — that despite being down a cylinder and 55 horsepower, observed fuel economy favored the Cooper by less than 1 mpg. In other words, going with the four-cylinder Cooper S got you a lot more performance and only cost a little more to run.

Mini fans will be ecstatic to learn that a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder now lies under the hood of every Cooper. In the entry-level Cooper trim, it produces 161 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque, up from the three-cylinder's 134 hp and 162 lb-ft. All models come standard with front-wheel drive and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. While a manual transmission no longer appears on the options list, Mini's PR team is quick to point out that they haven't claimed a manual would never be available — it's just not currently available.

Following tradition, a Cooper S version is also available. It boosts output to 201 hp and 221 lb-ft, a not-insignificant upgrade from the previous model's 189 hp and 206 lb-ft. Later in the year, Mini will launch the almighty JCW version for maximum attack. Specs aren't confirmed for that version yet, but we expect it to surpass the previous JCW's 228 hp and 236 lb-ft.

Over the river and through the woods

My drive was in a 2025 Mini Cooper S two-door — the first trim off the production line in Oxford (base Cooper trims enter production this month, with JCWs due late this year) — on a route from Yakima, Washington, to Seattle. The bulk of our journey was on State Route 410, a mountain road that follows several arms of the Naches River system. The perfect place, then, to test the Mini's performance.

This Mini Cooper is a little wider than the vehicle it replaces, but it's also marginally shorter. In other words, the Mini is still mini, and it exhibits the nameplate's road-hugging driving dynamics. The body doesn't roll much in harder cornering, and my tester's Pirelli Cinturato P7 summer tires undoubtedly helped give it extra grip while tackling the sometimes serpentine roads closer to Mount Rainier.

If there was any fault in the driving experience, it was with the steering, which is numb in the area immediately off-center. Since you don't experience much effort buildup as you turn the wheel, navigating on certain roads can be challenging. This is true of high-speed sweepers; given that there's no increase in steering effort, and because the Mini reacts quickly to steering inputs, you need to focus on turning the wheel only slightly to keep on your intended path.

My impressions of the powertrain were more positive. The 2.0-liter turbo churns out 201 horsepower, and the ample power on deck plus the hatchback's relatively light curb weight (it tips the scales at a hair over 3,000 pounds) allows the Cooper S to accelerate from zero to 60 mph in a respectable 6.3 seconds, according to Mini. We never felt the Cooper S lacked power, even when climbing uphill, and the seven-speed dual-clutch automatic felt like it was always in the right gear. Select the Go-Kart sport mode, and the transmission will hang onto gears longer, so when you do lean into the throttle, the Cooper S sprints forward without hesitation. Oddly, the Cooper S does not have shift paddles or any other way for the driver to select which gear they're in. The driver can only click the transmission selector into an L mode to force the gearbox into a low gear (useful if you want to descend a mountain road without overusing the brakes). This seems like an unusual oversight that we hope is fixed with a new steering wheel choice or in the JCW model.

Although positioned as a premium product, the diminutive hatchback has never offered an exceptionally comfortable ride. If that's part of its charm, buyers will be happy to know the new Mini Cooper is just as lively as its predecessor. My test vehicle, with 18-inch wheels shod in low-profile summer rubber and absent the $500 adaptive dampers (which could theoretically make the suspension softer), exhibited riding-a-skateboard-downhill-and-hitting-a-set-of-train-tracks levels of jitteriness. It felt more composed on rough roads than Edmunds' long-term 2014 Cooper, but shoppers looking for a better handling vs. comfort balance should consider a bigger, more refined hatch like the Volkswagen Golf GTI. The Cooper S also lets in quite a bit of road and wind noise, partially due to its boxy styling and sporty tires.