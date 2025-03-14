- Both of these compact electric SUVs are meant to play in the dirt.
- Each has a 1-inch lift over the stock variants, but you’ll still need to tread carefully.
- Only the Ford has an advanced hands-free driver assist system.
Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally vs. Hyundai Ioniq 5 XRT: Electric Dirt-Slingers Go Head-to-Head
These electric soft-roaders serve up lots of fun when the pavement ends
Light-duty off-road adventuring seems to be all the rage these days, and it's no longer just reserved for pickup trucks and large SUVs. Compact electric crossovers are getting in on the action, as we can see here with the Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally and Hyundai Ioniq 5 XRT. These rugged EVs offer up big fun on the pavement and continue those thrills on the dirt.
Big torque and fast charging
The Mustang Mach-E Rally goes big with 480 horsepower and 700 lb-ft of torque being sent to all four wheels. Its 91-kWh battery is good for an EPA-estimated 265 miles of range and it can charge at 150 kW. Even better, it comes with a NACS adapter for its native CCS port so you can utilize Tesla’s network of Supercharger stations.
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 XRT is a bit more staid, with just 320 hp and 446 lb-ft of torque. The battery is a bit smaller, too — 84 kWh — but it can store enough electrons for 259 miles of range. The XRT's main advantage over the Mach-E is that it can charge much faster — at up to 350 kW. Also, the Ioniq 5 has a NACS port built-in, but its location means you’ll take up two spaces at Tesla's newer Superchargers in order to reach the port. If those are too crowded, the Ioniq 5 also comes with a CCS adapter.
Tread lightly
The Ford only has 5.8 inches of ground clearance and an approach angle of 16 degrees. But the Ioniq 5 XRT has 7 inches of ride height and a 20-degree approach. So while some smaller obstacles out in the desert would scrape the Ford, they were no problem for the Hyundai.
Of course, this doesn't mean the Ioniq 5 XRT is unstoppable. In the grand scheme of off-roading, it doesn’t have a lot of clearance and you’ll still need to watch for rocks and undulations in the road.
Cruising on the commute
When you get on the pavement you’ll find the Ioniq 5 XRT performs admirably, with quick acceleration, comfy seats and a compliant ride. However, the more powerful Mach-E is an absolute blast. As a bonus, the MagneRide suspension keeps the Mustang stable and planted while cornering, and it comes with BlueCruise, Ford’s hands-free highway driving assistant. Hyundai’s driver assistance tech uses a hands-on system and it’s nowhere near as precise and sophisticated as what you’ll find in the Mach-E.
Both vehicles cost about the same, with the Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally coming in at just under $58,000 including destination. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 XRT costs just a smidge under $57,000.
Which one is best when the going gets dirty? Hit the play button above to find out.