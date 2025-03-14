Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally vs. Hyundai Ioniq 5 XRT: Electric Dirt-Slingers Go Head-to-Head

Big torque and fast charging

The Mustang Mach-E Rally goes big with 480 horsepower and 700 lb-ft of torque being sent to all four wheels. Its 91-kWh battery is good for an EPA-estimated 265 miles of range and it can charge at 150 kW. Even better, it comes with a NACS adapter for its native CCS port so you can utilize Tesla’s network of Supercharger stations.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 XRT is a bit more staid, with just 320 hp and 446 lb-ft of torque. The battery is a bit smaller, too — 84 kWh — but it can store enough electrons for 259 miles of range. The XRT's main advantage over the Mach-E is that it can charge much faster — at up to 350 kW. Also, the Ioniq 5 has a NACS port built-in, but its location means you’ll take up two spaces at Tesla's newer Superchargers in order to reach the port. If those are too crowded, the Ioniq 5 also comes with a CCS adapter.

Tread lightly

The Ford only has 5.8 inches of ground clearance and an approach angle of 16 degrees. But the Ioniq 5 XRT has 7 inches of ride height and a 20-degree approach. So while some smaller obstacles out in the desert would scrape the Ford, they were no problem for the Hyundai.

Of course, this doesn't mean the Ioniq 5 XRT is unstoppable. In the grand scheme of off-roading, it doesn’t have a lot of clearance and you’ll still need to watch for rocks and undulations in the road.

Cruising on the commute

When you get on the pavement you’ll find the Ioniq 5 XRT performs admirably, with quick acceleration, comfy seats and a compliant ride. However, the more powerful Mach-E is an absolute blast. As a bonus, the MagneRide suspension keeps the Mustang stable and planted while cornering, and it comes with BlueCruise, Ford’s hands-free highway driving assistant. Hyundai’s driver assistance tech uses a hands-on system and it’s nowhere near as precise and sophisticated as what you’ll find in the Mach-E.

Both vehicles cost about the same, with the Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally coming in at just under $58,000 including destination. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 XRT costs just a smidge under $57,000.

Which one is best when the going gets dirty? Hit the play button above to find out.