The Best Hybrids You Can Buy in 2025

Hybrid vehicles offer a compelling compromise between a conventional combustion-powered model and a full EV. Buyers get improved fuel economy and sometimes better acceleration. The only downside for most folks is the increased purchase price over a gas car. That said, hybrids are getting more affordable, and fuel economy is becoming a key buying decision given today's soaring gas prices. Check out this list of the 1 most fuel-efficient hybrids. The ranking only includes standard hybrids, not ones with plug-in systems. Our ranking of the best PHEVs is here.

1. Toyota Prius – 57 MPG

The Toyota Prius is a venerable name among hybrid vehicles, with its introduction dating back to the 2001 model year in the United States. Its 57 mpg combined makes the current model the efficiency king in the segment. Even the all-wheel-drive variant offers 54 mpg. Our testing shows that folks can expect over 50 mpg in real-world driving. Plus, the latest Prius can accelerate to 60 mph in 7.7 seconds, which is relatively quick for such an efficient vehicle. Beyond the performance, the latest model wears sportier styling that transforms the look from the earlier models' stodgy appearance.

2. Hyundai Elantra Hybrid – 54 MPG

Like the Prius, the Hyundai Elantra Hybrid shows hybrids don't have to look boring. The sedan's stylish exterior features a sharp, shark-like nose and a sleek silhouette. The attractive appearance comes with an impressive 54 mpg combined. Our major complaint is that the interior has lots of hard plastic, particularly in the back seat. The Blue model is the base trim and the only model you'll get that 54 mpg figure on, but the rest of the lineup still nets an impressive 50 mpg.