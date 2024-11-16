- Hybrid vehicles offer a big boost in fuel economy over a purely combustion-powered model.
The Best Hybrids You Can Buy in 2025
Hybrid vehicles offer a compelling compromise between a conventional combustion-powered model and a full EV. Buyers get improved fuel economy and sometimes better acceleration. The only downside for most folks is the increased purchase price over a gas car. That said, hybrids are getting more affordable, and fuel economy is becoming a key buying decision given today's soaring gas prices. Check out this list of the 1 most fuel-efficient hybrids. The ranking only includes standard hybrids, not ones with plug-in systems. Our ranking of the best PHEVs is here.
1. Toyota Prius – 57 MPG
The Toyota Prius is a venerable name among hybrid vehicles, with its introduction dating back to the 2001 model year in the United States. Its 57 mpg combined makes the current model the efficiency king in the segment. Even the all-wheel-drive variant offers 54 mpg. Our testing shows that folks can expect over 50 mpg in real-world driving. Plus, the latest Prius can accelerate to 60 mph in 7.7 seconds, which is relatively quick for such an efficient vehicle. Beyond the performance, the latest model wears sportier styling that transforms the look from the earlier models' stodgy appearance.
2. Hyundai Elantra Hybrid – 54 MPG
Like the Prius, the Hyundai Elantra Hybrid shows hybrids don't have to look boring. The sedan's stylish exterior features a sharp, shark-like nose and a sleek silhouette. The attractive appearance comes with an impressive 54 mpg combined. Our major complaint is that the interior has lots of hard plastic, particularly in the back seat. The Blue model is the base trim and the only model you'll get that 54 mpg figure on, but the rest of the lineup still nets an impressive 50 mpg.
3. Kia Niro – 53 MPG
The Kia Niro proves that crossovers can be efficient, too. At 53 mpg combined, its FE trim has better fuel economy than quite a few cars. While this is a compact vehicle, the headroom and rear seat legroom are competitive with the larger Honda CR-V. Performance is the model's major weakness because the sprint to 60 mph takes 9.7 seconds, which is slow, even among hybrids.
4. Toyota Camry – 51 MPG
The Toyota Camry now comes exclusively as a hybrid that provides 51 mpg combined in the base LE trim. It's a notable figure for such a relatively large sedan. The 2025 model also has newly updated styling, and optional Traffic Jam Assist allows for hands-free driving at speeds below 25 mph. The all-wheel-drive version of the latest Camry gets 50 mpg, which is only a mild trade-off for extra traction in snow and ice and the extra horsepower that comes with it.
5. Toyota Corolla Hybrid – 50 MPG
The Toyota Corolla Hybrid offers buyers an affordable compact sedan with phenomenal fuel economy of 50 mpg combined. Unfortunately, there are downsides, such as a loud combustion engine and dated in-vehicle technology. On the other hand, the cabin offers excellent visibility for drivers, the front seats are comfortable, and its compact size means it's easy to maneuver and park.
6. Honda Civic Hybrid – 49 MPG
The Honda Civic Hybrid competes directly against the Corolla Hybrid and has similar fuel economy at 49 mpg combined. This Civic can reach 60 mph in just 6.6 seconds, which is even quicker than the sporty Civic Si's 7.2-second acceleration time. The only major drawback is the Civic Hybrid's price: An MSRP of $29,845 means this model costs more than competitors like the hybrid versions of the Elantra and Corolla.
7. Honda Accord Hybrid – 48 MPG
The Honda Accord Hybrid is a family-oriented sedan that offers a max of 48 mpg combined economy if you go for the EX-L model with its smaller wheels. Even the Sport and Touring trims with larger wheels get an estimated 44 mpg. The vehicle features a roomy cabin with an easy-to-understand center stack and surprisingly sporty handling for a hybrid. Higher grades offer amenities like Google voice assistant and services integration.
8. Hyundai Sonata Hybrid – 47 MPG
The Hyundai Sonata Hybrid features recent styling changes, including a revised front end with low-slung headlights and a light bar spanning the nose. The hybrid version returns a very respectable 47 mpg combined. Our testing shows this model needs 8.3 seconds to reach 60 mph, which is slower than its competitors like Accord and Camry hybrids. The Sonata's ride comfort is a high point and the interior is an overall nice place to be, but the front seats have stiff padding that might cause discomfort on long drives.
9. Lexus ES 300h – 44 MPG
The Lexus ES 300h is the first premium model to make this list. Buyers get a luxurious, well-appointed cabin and a powertrain with an estimated 44 mpg combined. Front occupants look at a 12-inch infotainment display with a widescreen layout. Fans of physical controls will enjoy the ES' user-friendly cabin and fantastic choice of luxe materials.
10. Kia Sportage Hybrid – 43 MPG
The 2025 Kia Sportage Hybrid competes in the ultra-competitive crossover segment against models like the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4. This hybrid variant returns an estimated 43 mpg combined. It's also a comfy ride with a compliant suspension and soft front seats. We consider it one of the best-riding crossovers available, and that's part of the reason it won an Edmunds Top Rated award for 2024. The vehicle also offers the Smart Park system that can pull the Sportage into or out of a parking spot by pressing a button on the key fob.
Edmunds says
Hybrids are a stepping stone towards full powertrain electrification. There are still combustion emissions, but the engine doesn't have to run all of the time, making the vehicle a little cleaner. Fuel economy sees a boost, too.