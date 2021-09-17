Edmunds says

Pretty soon, the hot items on the market will be small pickup trucks like the Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz. So where do midsize pickups fit in? We think buyers will still have a need for trucks with higher maximum capability than the Maverick and Santa Cruz, but not so much that they need a full-size pickup. That leaves plenty of demand for the vehicles we're covering here.

With its recent redesign, the Nissan Frontier does a good job of meeting modern standards for a truck of this size. Its interior comfort and driving characteristics are greatly improved over the previous model, and it offers a unique look and some cool features such as a surround-view camera and nifty grab handles for off-roading. The Frontier is a good effort but it doesn't break enough new ground.

We certainly find the Frontier a better overall package than the Ford Ranger. We remain disappointed in the quality of its ride comfort on the road, and the truck simply isn't as convenient or usable as it needs to be. The Ranger boasts high payload and towing figures and still manages good fuel economy ratings. Lower trims of the Ranger are also available at attractive prices for the class. But it's simply too difficult to overlook the faults in this truck.

When it comes to comfort in this group, the Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon are the undisputed champions. Driving either often feels more like driving a car than a truck, and this agreeable nature makes them a winner for those who do everything from daily commuting to loading and hauling. These trucks are both modern and tough. In the Canyon we tested for this comparison, we would have preferred to lose the off-road AT4 model in favor of the top-level Denali trim. That's the one to get if you're looking for luxury. Otherwise, a Colorado works great.

We wouldn't blame you for wanting a Colorado or a Canyon or especially a Toyota Tacoma. It remains our overall favorite of the models in this article. Standard equipment including a composite bed and several driver assistance aids go a long way, and improvements made over the years have made the Tacoma a more passable daily driver in nearly every way. The trim levels make sense, and there's one that works for everyone. In a class that sometimes feels lost, the Tacoma is the closest thing to a true North Star.