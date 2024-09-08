- Mercedes-Benz currently offers six EVs — more than any other manufacturer — with more on the way.
- Here's what each one is and how they're different.
Mercedes-Benz EQ-What? Merc's All-Electric Lineup, Explained
How to tell your EQBs from your EQS SUVs
Mercedes-Benz has the most robust and diverse lineup of electric vehicles on the market, but it can be a pain to sift through these similarly named EVs to find the one you want. Here's an explainer of all Merc's fully electric vehicles, from the humble EQB to the ultra-luxe Maybach EQS SUV.
Mercedes-Benz EQB
The Mercedes-Benz EQB serves as the gateway to Merc's all-electric lineup, but it's a little different than its pricier siblings. Instead of riding on top of a purpose-built electric platform, the EQB is actually an adaptation of the gas-powered GLB. That means it doesn't benefit from the packaging efficiencies of a pure EV — there's no front trunk, for instance — and its battery capacity of 70.5 kWh (offering up to 251 miles of range) is far from class-leading. On the plus side, the EQB's interior is nicely appointed and the MBUX infotainment system is pretty slick. The overall vehicle just isn't much to write home about. The other EQ vehicles are better, more competitive and come in high-performance versions if you want to add a little zip to your luxury EV experience.
Mercedes-Benz EQE
The EQE sedan is the most affordable Mercedes vehicle built on a dedicated EV platform, and the benefits show. Its battery has 90.6 kWh of capacity and offers an EPA range estimate of up to 298 miles. This midsize four-door is similar in spirit to the Mercedes E-Class, meaning there's plenty of room in both rows, and ride comfort is superb; there's even a high-performance AMG version. One notable option is the Hyperscreen, which spans the entire width of the dash and houses three digital screens under one piece of glass. It's an awesome piece of kit that looks impressive and gives the cabin a high-tech feel.
Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
As you might guess, the EQE SUV is just like the EQE sedan, except it's an SUV. You've gotta love the simplicity — and, yes, there's an AMG version of this one, too. This midsize crossover is the electric equivalent to the GLE, and as such, it has tons of passenger room and a spacious cargo area. Although it's not as efficient as its sedan sibling, the EQE SUV's slightly larger battery pack (96.0 kWh) gives it a mildly higher EPA max range rating of 307 miles. It's offered in the same trim levels as the sedan, so the question of which one to get comes down to your needs.
Mercedes-Benz EQS
The EQS was the first Mercedes built as an EV from the ground up. Even though this is a fairly large and heavy sedan, its aerodynamic shape and 108.4-kWh battery pack result in a 352-mile EPA range estimate for the base EQS 450+ model. In the Edmunds EV Range Test, however, we drove a staggering 422 miles on a single charge before the battery ran out. But this electric analog to the legendary Mercedes S-Class isn't just about eye-popping range and performance numbers. The EQS is also about world-shaping technology; it's one of only two Mercedes vehicles (along with the S-Class) with Drive Pilot, the only Level 3 autonomous driving system in the United States. A driver can sit back, remove their hands from the wheel and take their eyes off the road (to read a magazine in heavy traffic, perhaps). At the time of publication, this feature is only available to activate in California and Nevada.
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
As is the case with the EQE lineup, the EQS and EQS SUV share a common platform and ethos. The former is the sedan and the latter is the SUV. In the case of the EQS SUV, you get a lot more room in the back seat, plus a third row for transporting all the kids to soccer practice in style. It also comes with a larger 118-kWh battery pack, good for up to 307 miles of range, according to the EPA (we measured 407 miles of range on our EV range loop). Unlike the sedan, the EQS SUV doesn't offer Drive Pilot.
Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV
Mercedes' ultra-luxury Maybach brand gets its hands on the EQS SUV and makes everything extra. Also called the Mercedes-Benz EQS 680 SUV, its 649-horsepower dual-motor powertrain is more potent than any other EQS SUV, and it comes standard with pretty much every feature that costs extra on the regular version. Options are mostly limited to whether you want a four- or five-seat configuration (the Maybach doesn't have a third row), and whether you want to put down five figures for a two-tone paint job. Compared to the EQS SUV, it uses a smaller battery pack with 107.8 kWh of capacity; that and the heavier weight contribute to a reduced range estimate of 280 miles. We logged 368 miles on the Edmunds EV loop before the battery ran out.
Mercedes-Benz EQG
Don't email us, we know that the all-electric G-Class isn't technically called the EQG. We took an educated guess that's what it would be called before it was revealed, and now that we know its name, we just can't bear writing "G 580 with EQ Technology." The electric G-Wagen is new for 2025, and like the EQB, it uses its gas-powered sibling as a jumping-off point for a full EV. The EQG will be significantly more powerful than even the twin-turbo V8 of the G 63, with four electric motors that churn out a total of 579 hp and 859 lb-ft of torque. It also benefits from the enhancements to the 2025 G-Class, including a move to the MBUX infotainment system and a Burmester audio system with Dolby Atmos. If you want to absolutely conquer the trail (or more realistically, Rodeo Drive) in absolute silence and comfort, there's aren't many substitutes.