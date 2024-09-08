Mercedes-Benz EQ-What? Merc's All-Electric Lineup, Explained

Don't email us, we know that the all-electric G-Class isn't technically called the EQG. We took an educated guess that's what it would be called before it was revealed, and now that we know its name, we just can't bear writing "G 580 with EQ Technology." The electric G-Wagen is new for 2025, and like the EQB, it uses its gas-powered sibling as a jumping-off point for a full EV. The EQG will be significantly more powerful than even the twin-turbo V8 of the G 63, with four electric motors that churn out a total of 579 hp and 859 lb-ft of torque. It also benefits from the enhancements to the 2025 G-Class, including a move to the MBUX infotainment system and a Burmester audio system with Dolby Atmos. If you want to absolutely conquer the trail (or more realistically, Rodeo Drive) in absolute silence and comfort, there's aren't many substitutes.