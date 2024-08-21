Maybach Won't Get a Stand-Alone Model, Mercedes-Benz Says

When the Maybach brand was originally relaunched under DaimlerChrysler in the early 2000s, its two vehicles, the 57 and 62 sedans, were loosely based on the Mercedes-Benz S-Class but featured unique sheetmetal and interior designs, giving them a wholly different look and feel. Following that, the Maybach name was applied to a trim level of the S-Class.

Now, the Mercedes-Maybach portfolio consists of four vehicles, including the S-Class sedan, GLS-Class SUV, electric EQS SUV and new SL roadster. Each has special design flourishes and unique engine and suspension tuning, but all of them are largely the same as their mainstream Mercedes-badged counterparts.

"In most cases it's really the combination of the top technology and that extra piece of luxury" that sets a Maybach apart, Lescow said. "It's really a fine line."