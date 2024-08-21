- The new SL 680 Monogram Series is the fourth Mercedes-Maybach vehicle.
Maybach Won't Get a Stand-Alone Model, Mercedes-Benz Says
The Maybach name will only ever be applied to high-end versions of existing Mercedes-Benz products
Mercedes-Benz will not expand its ultra-premium Maybach range to include any sort of stand-alone model, the company confirmed during last weekend's Monterey Car Week festivities. Instead, the brand will continue to focus on high-end variants of existing Mercedes-Benz products, like the new SL 680 Monogram Series.
"There's no plans for that, to make a Maybach-only car and take away the Mercedes," head of Mercedes-Maybach, Daniel Lescow, told members of the media during a roundtable discussion. "That is something we're currently not planning."
When the Maybach brand was originally relaunched under DaimlerChrysler in the early 2000s, its two vehicles, the 57 and 62 sedans, were loosely based on the Mercedes-Benz S-Class but featured unique sheetmetal and interior designs, giving them a wholly different look and feel. Following that, the Maybach name was applied to a trim level of the S-Class.
Now, the Mercedes-Maybach portfolio consists of four vehicles, including the S-Class sedan, GLS-Class SUV, electric EQS SUV and new SL roadster. Each has special design flourishes and unique engine and suspension tuning, but all of them are largely the same as their mainstream Mercedes-badged counterparts.
"In most cases it's really the combination of the top technology and that extra piece of luxury" that sets a Maybach apart, Lescow said. "It's really a fine line."
Edmunds says
Maybe there isn't an appetite for such a car from current Maybach customers, but a bespoke vehicle more luxurious than any current Mercedes product could really elevate the Maybach brand to Bentley and Rolls-Royce territory.