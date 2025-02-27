Mercedes-AMG GT 63 vs. Maserati MC20 Cielo: The Edmunds U-Drags Battle

The Maserati MC20 and Mercedes-AMG GT are not natural rivals. The Maserati is a proper supercar — and the virtual successor to the legendary MC12. All the hallmarks of something exotic are here: mid-mounted engine making 621 horsepower and 538 lb-ft of torque, low-slung style, carbon-fiber everything. You name it, the MC20's got it. And in this case, the roof comes off, too.

But the AMG has plenty the Maserati doesn't, the most important of which is all-wheel drive. And just because the GT is more of a grand tourer doesn't mean it's lost its edge. The 4.0-liter turbocharged V8 under the hood in the AMG GT 63 makes 577 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque. So, yes, the Merc is down on power compared to the Maserati and weighs a fair bit more, too. Will those deficits be too much to overcome or will the AMG's extra traction help it pull out a surprise win? There's only one way to find out.