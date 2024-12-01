2024 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Road Trip: Vegas to LA the Right Way

When the dust from the race settled and the secondhand smoke from the casinos cleared my lungs, it was time to head back to Los Angeles in a different GT 63, one Mercedes-Benz provided for the journey. And while I could've barreled down the 15, hopped over to the 210 and made it home in about four hours, a friend suggested I take Route 66 — something that, weirdly, I'd never done before, despite it being an icon of Americana and the need to go west.

Oh, those desert roads

The moment I exited the 15 freeway and turned left on Nipton Road, I knew I'd made the right choice. The two-lane blacktop opened up and stretched out to the horizon, and as my eyes grew wide, my foot sunk into the GT 63's throttle. Fast cars with big engines are at their best in this get-outta-dodge scenario; the GT 63's twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 with 577 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque proved more than ample.

On the freeway, you're constantly dealing with traffic, but on the route south to pick up Route 66, there's only the occasional slow-moving car in your path. Those folks are easily dispatched by dropping a gear or two via the GT's steering wheel-mounted paddles, shuffling into the left lane and letting 'er rip. You can drive for miles upon miles without seeing another vehicle, which also means it's easy to get carried away with the AMG's prodigious power. This car is f-a-s-t fast. Trust me.