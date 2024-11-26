2025 Mercedes-Benz G 550 Tested: Smaller Engine Brings Performance Gains

The turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six powering the G 550 is a potent one. It puts out 443 horsepower and 413 lb-ft of torque, which represents an increase of 27 hp and a decrease of 37 lb-ft compared to the old V8. There's also a standard 48-volt integrated starter-generator on hand to provide as much as 20 hp and 148 lb-ft of supplemental boost to get the G-wagen up and moving, and to smooth out the operation of the engine's stop-start system. The G 550 available exclusively with four-wheel drive — plus a proper low range and locking differentials for mega off-road prowess — and a nine-speed automatic transmission.

Before getting on the track, we weighed the G 550 as we do with every test vehicle. The 2025 model checked in at 5,689 pounds with a full tank of gas. That's heavier than the previous G 550 we tested, but only by about 20 pounds.

On the straightaway, the G 550 sprinted from 0 to 60 mph in 5.1 seconds, beating Mercedes' own estimate by 0.2 second. It then continued on to complete the quarter mile in 13.7 seconds at 98.3 mph. For context, a 2019 G 550 with a V8 hit 60 mph in 5.6 seconds and ran the quarter mile in 14.0 at 98.3 mph. So the new model is 0.5 second quicker to 60 mph and 0.3 second quicker in the quarter mile despite having a smaller engine.