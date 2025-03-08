Subaru Forester Cargo Test: How Big Is the Trunk?

This is going to be one of those cargo tests that shows the value of doing cargo tests in the first place. The Subaru Forester's specs say most trims have 27.5 cubic feet of cargo space, while the base model has 29.6 cubic feet due to it not having a panoramic sunroof. Both of those figures should theoretically put the Forester near the bottom of the compact SUV segment. (Only the Buick Envision is worse.) The Forester's lower volume is 9 to 13 cubic feet less than top rivals from Honda, Toyota, Hyundai and Kia. That's potentially an enormous deal-breaking sort of difference.

Except, as you're about to see, it doesn't actually exist in real life. Quite simply, the Subaru Forester's cargo area is not as small and uncompetitive as its volume suggests. Quite the opposite. I guarantee that this is the result of Subaru using a different measurement than almost everyone else. Why? Well, the previous-generation Forester, which isn't all that different from its replacement, was launched for 2019. At that time, Subaru published that it had 33 cubic feet with the sunroof. For 2021 and every year thereafter, it was 26.9 cubic feet. I'm not sure the exact measurement difference or the reason for the change, but my testing of a 2022 showed that its real-world volume was indicative of an SUV with the bigger number. Let's see how the new generation shakes out.