2026 Honda CR-V First Look: If It Ain't Broke, TrailSport It

Inside you get heated cloth seats, some orange accent stitching on the seats and steering wheel, a wireless charging pad and some more TrailSport logos. The last tweak is a reworking of the traction control system that should result in better control of wheel slip in low-grip situations, but the change isn't unique to the TrailSport — all new CR-Vs get the same reworked system.

Unfortunately, that's about it. Honda fans seeking something more hardcore will certainly have to look toward the Passport — which we found to be quite capable.

Anything else?

This is very much the CR-V customers already know and love. Honda undoubtedly knows that a new Toyota RAV4 is coming soon, so its decision to not bring anything in the way of serious changes might come off as surprising to some. But the CR-V is a strong performer — Honda sold more than 400,000 last year alone — and this update really is a case of, "If it ain't broke, don't fix it."

All 2026 CR-Vs will now get a 9-inch touchscreen as standard, removing the old 7-inch display. The other change is to the top-spec Sport Touring only, which now has Google built-in tech. This grants owners access to the Google Play store for custom apps and the Google Assistant, where you can use voice commands to get answers to all sorts of questions.