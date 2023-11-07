Lucid Switches to NACS, Elon Musk Quick to Mock on Twitter

There is a longstanding but rather quiet rivalry between Tesla and Lucid. Tesla CEO Elon Musk wasted no time in adding fuel to the feud with his latest comment about Lucid’s announcement of moving from the combined charging system (CCS) to the North American Charging Standard (NACS) that has been used on Teslas since the Model S’s introduction in 2012.

Musk took petty shots at Lucid for the move, tweeting, "That must have been a bitter pill to swallow 😂."

We all know Elon isn't afraid of poking fun at rivals, and he approached Lucid's move with his trademark dispassionate "told ya so" attitude. Perhaps the rivalry between the two brands isn't so quiet after all.