The Air Touring also loses features and is priced at $87,400, down from $96,500. For example, the leather interior is now a $3,000 option. Other means of cost-cutting include a downgrade from 14-way to 12-way power-adjustable seats, though these can be optioned with ventilation and massaging functionality for a cool $3,750. Another Comfort and Convenience package is available here, adding all of the items from the Pure, plus a power frunk and heated wipers. This trim is now where AWD enters the lineup, and Lucid estimates over 400 miles of range, though an official figure won’t be here until later next year. Power output is set at 620 hp.

Presumably, the Air Grand Touring will cost less too but Lucid hasn't said by how much. But features have been cut here too. The glass roof is now a $3,500 option, and even a leather interior is now an option. Cushy 20-way seats with cooling and massage are an option also, but pricing hasn’t been mentioned for those either. What the Grand Touring doesn’t lose is power, which is still the same 819 hp from its dual-motor setup.

All this cutting does accomplish something, however. The Air is now significantly more competitive with its rivals, especially the Mercedes-Benz EQS and Tesla Model S. The Air Touring is now cheaper than, and produces more power than, the 355-horsepower EQS 450+, which starts at $104,400. It’s a much closer race between the Model S ($74,990), which makes 670 hp to the Air Grand Touring’s 620 horsepower. In any case, the trio are all fairly close in range, with most sitting at or above 400 miles on a charge. The Lucid Air Pure and Touring models are both available now, but customers will have to wait until later in 2024 for the Grand Touring model to become available.