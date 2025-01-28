- The Lucid Gravity is capable of 400-kW charging thanks to its high-voltage architecture.
- Finding a charger to take advantage of this capability will be tough.
- At a current Tesla Supercharger, the Gravity maxes out at 225 kW.
The Lucid Gravity Has Tesla Supercharger Access and 400-kW Charging
Lucid's Gravity SUV will charge with blistering speed, if you can find a compatible charger
The new Lucid Gravity will gain access to Tesla’s Supercharger network on January 31. The electric SUV debuted back in December with the North American Charging Standard port, but access to the Supercharger network hasn’t been available. Lucid also announced charging speeds for the Gravity, which are downright impressive.
Lucid says the Gravity SUV will be capable of 400-kW charging, largely exceeding what public fast chargers are even capable of delivering, in addition to making the Gravity the fastest-charging EV in the U.S. market. As far as we can tell, only Mercedes’ High-Power Charging network offers 400-kW charging, though a joint venture among automakers could soon broaden the availability of higher-powered chargers.
Regardless, Lucid says the Gravity can add up to 200 miles of range in just 12 minutes of charging thanks to a new cooling system and Panasonic battery cells. However, these incredible speeds will be limited to charging stations that offer 1,000-volt architecture. Plug in at an existing Tesla Supercharger and the Gravity will charge at a slower (though still quick by any other standard) 225 kW. Speaking of plugging in, Gravity owners will receive adapters for their SUVs, including CCS-to-NACS and J1772-to-NACS adapters.
Supercharger access opens a lot of doors for Gravity owners. Tesla’s charging network is one of the nation’s most robust, with over 20,000 locations. Owners will be well catered to with charging options, though that’ll likely be less of an issue given the SUV’s 450 miles of EPA-estimated range.
The Air, Lucid’s luxury electric sedan, will need to wait a little longer for Supercharger access. The company says that Air buyers will have access to Tesla’s charging network by the second quarter of this year if all goes according to plan.