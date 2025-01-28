The Lucid Gravity Has Tesla Supercharger Access and 400-kW Charging

Regardless, Lucid says the Gravity can add up to 200 miles of range in just 12 minutes of charging thanks to a new cooling system and Panasonic battery cells. However, these incredible speeds will be limited to charging stations that offer 1,000-volt architecture. Plug in at an existing Tesla Supercharger and the Gravity will charge at a slower (though still quick by any other standard) 225 kW. Speaking of plugging in, Gravity owners will receive adapters for their SUVs, including CCS-to-NACS and J1772-to-NACS adapters.

Supercharger access opens a lot of doors for Gravity owners. Tesla’s charging network is one of the nation’s most robust, with over 20,000 locations. Owners will be well catered to with charging options, though that’ll likely be less of an issue given the SUV’s 450 miles of EPA-estimated range.

The Air, Lucid’s luxury electric sedan, will need to wait a little longer for Supercharger access. The company says that Air buyers will have access to Tesla’s charging network by the second quarter of this year if all goes according to plan.