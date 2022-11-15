Lucid Offers Glimpse of the 2024 Gravity, Its Three-Row EV SUV

Lucid made some big announcements today that include some major additions to the lineup of its first EV, the Air. The biggest announcement, though, was our first real look at the 2024 Lucid Gravity. The Gravity is the follow-up act to the Air and the SUV that will likely bring the most new customers to the nascent brand.

Of course, details of the Gravity are still few and far between. What we do know is that the Gravity will arrive in 2024, but preorders will begin in 2023. Having an SUV in your portfolio is key for pretty much every automaker these days, and that's something Lucid is obviously aware of. The Gravity will serve as the brand's flagship, sitting alongside the Air in the brand's small but esteemed portfolio of vehicles.

Lucid claims the Gravity will have the most range of any EV on sale, with the exception of the brand's other models. A quick look at some EPA-estimated range figures reveals that the Tesla Model X currently holds the top spot among larger EV SUVs for range. Tesla's website says the Model X (when equipped with its smallest wheel option) will go 348 miles on a single charge. Clearly Lucid has its mind set on besting Tesla, and so we expect the Gravity to one-up the Model X. It might even be the first electric SUV with more than 400 miles of range on a single charge when it's finally put through the EPA's test cycle.

Other smaller details were revealed, too. We know it will feature an interior layout that's similar to the Air's in its design. Expect the same three-screen information display that sits above the dash and the same center screen that slots its way into the dashboard. The images also reveal a glass roof, a rear light bar that mimics the one found on the Air, and a front end that looks like an Air that's been scaled up. Other neat touches include a second row that reclines way back for an added air of luxury and relaxation.

As an SUV, it will certainly feature all-wheel drive thanks to dual motors — one up front and one on the rear axle. There will also likely be a Sapphire performance variant that comes sometime in the future with three motors, torque vectoring, and some serious performance for an SUV. Will Lucid build a sweet-looking hardcore off-road model? We doubt it, but it would give the Rivian R1S a serious run for its money.

Pricing, of course, is still a mystery, but we don't expect the Gravity to come cheap. A starting price of over $100,000 wouldn't surprise us. The model range will likely start with a Grand Touring trim with Touring and Pure trim levels below it, much like what's been done with the Air. We expect to know more about the Gravity in the middle of 2023, when we get our first full look at Lucid's first electric SUV.