If You Squint Hard Enough, You Can See the Redesigned 2023 Honda Pilot in Camo

What is the Pilot?

With its exceptional levels of road and seat comfort, an upscale cabin design and a spacious seating arrangement, the third-generation Honda Pilot immediately became our favorite three-row crossover when it debuted in 2016. But the years hence have seen the Kia Telluride (and its mechanical twin, the Hyundai Palisade) usurp the Honda to claim the crown as their own. So what's a deposed ruler to do? The answer lies within the tiny image above — squint hard enough and you'll get a glimpse of the fully redesigned 2023 Honda Pilot.

While Honda hasn't said much about the Pilot at this point, we believe the Pilot will move to a new platform — specifically a framework used by the recently redesigned Acura MDX. This platform change moves the Pilot away from the foundation it shares with the Odyssey minivan and onto one that underpins its sportier corporate counterpart. This change alone should address one of our central complaints about the Pilot: its dull and ponderous handling.

Given this expected change, it also makes sense that the Pilot will also use the MDX's V6 powertrain. At 290 horsepower and 267 lb-ft of torque, this V6 is slightly more potent than the Pilot's current engine. As with the MDX, the transmission should gain an extra gear for an even ten.

Honda's newer vehicles essentially share the same interior design, so look to the new Civic, HR-V and CR-V for a clue to the Pilot's future cabin aesthetic. We also hope that the Pilot is stretched a bit to compete with the adult-friendly third rows of the Telluride, Palisade and Volkswagen Atlas.

Edmunds says

Honda gives us a very early look at the redesigned 2023 Honda Pilot. Expect something like the previous Pilot, but with modern Honda styling inside and out. The automaker has largely taken the approach of refining its lineup rather than introducing groundbreaking new products.