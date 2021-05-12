The Hyundai Palisade Is Flying Off Dealer Lots, and Here's Why

Through the first four months of 2021, the average Hyundai Palisade spent just 25 days at the dealership before selling

The average three-row midsize SUV sits for 48 days before finding a buyer

The Palisade is winning because it's a great product — the Edmunds experts currently rank it No. 2 in this very competitive segment

Hyundai has been searching for a three-row winner for a long time.

Sales of the Veracruz floundered until it was discontinued in 2012. Hyundai fared better with the Santa Fe through 2018 (briefly renamed Santa Fe XL for 2019), but it didn't break any new ground.

That has changed with the Hyundai Palisade, which enters its second year of production for 2021. New data shows that Hyundai's fresh family hauler is resonating with buyers in a big way.

"This is arguably Hyundai's most important vehicle," said Ivan Drury, senior manager of insights at Edmunds.

Compared to rivals, the Palisade is flying off dealer lots. The average Palisade sold in just 25 days through the first four months of 2021, while other three-row SUVs averaged 48 days. Among direct competitors, only the Kia Telluride moved faster.

Buyers also shouldn't count on incentives. While other three-row SUVs have averaged a 4.3% discount so far in 2021, the Palisade is averaging a discount of just 0.4%.

Notably, the Palisade's most expensive trim, the Calligraphy, accounts for a hefty 23% of all 2021 Palisade sales. The average transaction price of the Palisade Calligraphy is just shy of $50,000.