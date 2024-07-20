- The well-appointed Honda CR-V EX-L starts at $36,350 and comes with leather upholstery, a 9-inch infotainment screen, and an eight-speaker stereo.
- The driver gets a seat with 10-way power adjustment, two-way power lumbar support and two-position memory.
- The optional HPD package gives the CR-V a more aggressive look.
2025 Honda CR-V: How We'd Spec It
The EX-L trim offers a great mix of luxury features and affordability
The Honda CR-V is a staple of the automaker’s lineup in the United States. The nameplate dates back to the 1997 model year and is the company’s best-selling product in this country, with 361,457 deliveries in 2023 — up a healthy 51.8% from 2022. While there are no major changes for the 2025 model, the vehicle continues to be very popular. As of June 2024, deliveries are up 19.9% year over year, with nearly 200,000 units sold since the beginning of January.
Our review of the 2025 CR-V recommends the midrange EX-L trim because it “comes with just about everything you'll want or need, including leather upholstery, a power liftgate and more.” This grade starts at $36,350 after the $1,350 destination fee for the front-wheel-drive version. Getting it with all-wheel drive takes the total price to $37,850. Regardless of the drivetrain, the EX-L comes with a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that makes 190 horsepower and 179 lb-ft of torque and is matched to a continuously variable automatic transmission, or CVT.
Here's how you can spec this trim to make the most out of your new crossover purchase.
Choices to make
Buyers can pick from eight exterior colors. Canyon River Blue Metallic, Crystal Black Pearl, Meteorite Gray Metallic and Solar Silver Metallic are available at no additional cost. Meanwhile, choosing Platinum White Pearl, Radiant Red Metallic, Still Night Pearl or Urban Gray Pearl adds $455 to the CR-V’s price for folks looking for more vibrant shades for their new crossover.
The EX-L comes standard with 18-inch aluminum wheels featuring 10 spokes. Customers can upgrade to a design with five pairs of spokes and a black finish for $1,836. A bronze-colored version in the same style is also $1,836.
Inside, the CR-V EX-L comes with black or gray leather upholstery. This trim also gets a 9-inch infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support. There’s a 7-inch display in the instrument cluster, and the 320-watt stereo has eight speakers. The driver gets a comfy chair with 10-way power adjustment, two-way power lumbar support and two-position memory. Plus, both front chairs are heated so the passenger can have a warm bottom, too.
“The CR-V is well put together for its price range,” we wrote when reviewing the 2025 model. “The lack of shakes and rattles indicates solid build quality, and it feels both smooth and quiet on the road. Now, there is a fair bit of hard plastic throughout the cabin, but Honda does well to mask it with soft surfaces and some interesting design elements.”
Buyers also have four accessory packages to pick from. The $323 Protection package includes splash guards, a rear cargo tray and chrome wheel nut locks. The $393 All-Season Protection Package II is similar with all-season floor mats, cargo tray and chrome wheel looks. Customers can’t get both of these bundles, though. They have to choose one or the other.
For $1,745, the HPD package bundles together a tailgate spoiler, HPD emblems, front lower bumper trim, lower door accent trim, and fender flares, which gives the CR-V a more aggressive appearance. Finally, the $1,780 Utility package combines useful items like roof rails and crossbars, running boards, a trailer hitch and a seatback protector. Plus, Honda dealers offer plenty of accessories. Customers can get carriers for items like bicycles, kayaks, skis and surfboards. There’s even a rear-mounted tent available.
Pass on the packages and accessories, and a CR-V EX-L with front-wheel drive and premium paint will set you back $36,805, including destination. If you want AWD and the bronze wheels — which we think help our CR-V stand out from the many others at a Costco parking lot — expect to pay $40,141.
The CR-V is such a popular crossover for a reason. It fulfills the needs of a significant number of customers while offering an impressive list of amenities in the competitive crossover segment.
Edmunds says
The EX-L is the sweet spot in the CR-V range. Buyers get the features and amenities that elevate the vehicle into a more premium crossover without the price climbing too high.