2025 Honda CR-V: How We'd Spec It

The Honda CR-V is a staple of the automaker’s lineup in the United States. The nameplate dates back to the 1997 model year and is the company’s best-selling product in this country, with 361,457 deliveries in 2023 — up a healthy 51.8% from 2022. While there are no major changes for the 2025 model, the vehicle continues to be very popular. As of June 2024, deliveries are up 19.9% year over year, with nearly 200,000 units sold since the beginning of January.

Our review of the 2025 CR-V recommends the midrange EX-L trim because it “comes with just about everything you'll want or need, including leather upholstery, a power liftgate and more.” This grade starts at $36,350 after the $1,350 destination fee for the front-wheel-drive version. Getting it with all-wheel drive takes the total price to $37,850. Regardless of the drivetrain, the EX-L comes with a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that makes 190 horsepower and 179 lb-ft of torque and is matched to a continuously variable automatic transmission, or CVT.

Here's how you can spec this trim to make the most out of your new crossover purchase.

Choices to make

Buyers can pick from eight exterior colors. Canyon River Blue Metallic, Crystal Black Pearl, Meteorite Gray Metallic and Solar Silver Metallic are available at no additional cost. Meanwhile, choosing Platinum White Pearl, Radiant Red Metallic, Still Night Pearl or Urban Gray Pearl adds $455 to the CR-V’s price for folks looking for more vibrant shades for their new crossover.

The EX-L comes standard with 18-inch aluminum wheels featuring 10 spokes. Customers can upgrade to a design with five pairs of spokes and a black finish for $1,836. A bronze-colored version in the same style is also $1,836.

Inside, the CR-V EX-L comes with black or gray leather upholstery. This trim also gets a 9-inch infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support. There’s a 7-inch display in the instrument cluster, and the 320-watt stereo has eight speakers. The driver gets a comfy chair with 10-way power adjustment, two-way power lumbar support and two-position memory. Plus, both front chairs are heated so the passenger can have a warm bottom, too.