First Drive: The 2022 Honda Civic Si Is Down on Power but Still a Blast to Drive

On the outside, the 2022 Civic looks all-new, but the engine essentially carries over. Under the hood of the new Si is a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder that puts out 200 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 192 lb-ft of torque between 1,800 and 5,000 rpm. That power is sent through a limited-slip differential to the front wheels exclusively, just like it ever was.

Si aficionados might be raising their eyebrows right about now, though. The new car actually makes five fewer horses than the car it replaces. What gives? Honda kept the same hardware as the previous model but fussed with the tuning for this generation. The changes lowered the amount of power slightly while keeping the same 192 lb-ft of torque, but the key changes are in how that output gets delivered. Specifically, peak torque comes in 300 rpm lower in the rev range — and lasts till 5,000 rpm (same as before), while the drop-off from peak horsepower after 6,000 rpm is significantly less pronounced.

This change in tuning doesn't completely change the character of the Si, but it does make it better to drive at the limit. Instead of feeling let down after 6,000 rpm, you feel the urge to push the Si all the way to redline — second gear, third gear, right up to the limit before you grab the next one. It's almost like the Civic is nudging you with an elbow every time you bounce off the rev limiter to pack up your stuff and head for the racetrack.

The six-speed manual transmission, which now features the rev-matching function from the Type R, is a particular highlight in the Si. The 2022 model features shorter shifter throws, thanks to some added Type R components, and the shifter action is nearly flawless. The well-weighted shifter knob feels expertly crafted and easy to move. The engagement from each gear, whether you're upshifting or downshifting, is crisp and smooth. If you miss a gear in this thing, it's because you weren't paying attention. Want to drop down a gear for an approaching corner? No problem. Mash the clutch, move the shifter just a short distance and — thwip! — the rev matching rises quickly to the occasion, making you feel like a hot-lap hero, as if you'd learned heel-toe shifting all on your own.

Want to enter or exit a corner quickly? The Si is good at that too. The steering, while a bit light for a sporty vehicle, is precise. Body roll is minimal, even during multiple changes in direction, and the limited-slip differential helps you control the power as you roll on the throttle while exiting a corner. In short, it's fast, and it's fun to drive fast, and it's easy to drive fast.

How comfortable is the Civic Si?

If you're looking for a practical daily driver with some personality, the Civic Si is an excellent choice. Why? It's more than comfortable enough for your daily errands without sacrificing any performance. The aggressively bolstered seats might look intimidating at first, but they're well padded and lumbar support is adequate. Basically, they hold you in place and they won't beat you up on a road trip — just what you'd want out of performance seats. The ride quality has a similar balance of performance and comfort. Sure, the Si stays flat in corners, but it also manages not to be a mess over broken pavement, which is nice. Gone is the adjustable suspension from previous models, but the nonadjustable suspension on the 2022 Si is still pretty impressive.

How's the Civic Si's interior?