- The 2023 Kia Telluride has a base price of $37,025.
- X-Line and X-Pro packages add more off-road appeal.
- There are five trims in total, the priciest being the SX-Prestige.
The Kia Telluride midsize SUV has gotten a makeover for the 2023 year that brings more standard features (like navigation and a Wi-Fi hotspot) along with added off-road and towing capability. Pricing for this three-row SUV now starts at $37,025 (including destination) for the base LX trim.
That's about $2,300 more than the entry-level price for the 2022 Telluride. For certain trims, the price increase is even bigger. A Telluride in midgrade EX trim and front-wheel-drive configuration now rings in at $42,625, which is $2,900 more than before. Several top-of-the-line models now crack the $50,000 barrier.
There are five trims in total: LX, S, EX, SX and SX-Prestige. All trims except the SX-Prestige come in a front-wheel-drive format and have all-wheel drive as a $2,000 stand-alone option. The SX trims are the only ones available with the X-Line and X-Pro option packages. The X-Line Pro package in particular should appeal to adventure seekers thanks to its all-terrain tires, added ground clearance and increased towing capacity.
The 2023 Telluride benefits from subtle exterior tweaks that include a redesigned front grille and bumper, updated LED headlights and taillights, plus new wheel designs and additional exterior colors. One thing that hasn't changed is what you find in the engine bay. Every Telluride is equipped with a 3.8-liter V6 that produces 291 horsepower and 262 lb-ft of torque.
Inside the 2023 Telluride there is an available 12.3-inch digital gauge display mounted flush to an infotainment screen that has grown from 10.3 inches to 12.3 inches. An available head-up instrument display also has expanded to 10 inches across, versus 8.5 inches in the 2022 model year.
Navigation is now standard on every Telluride, as are a Wi-Fi hotspot and updates to the SUV's forward collision avoidance and traffic sign recognition safety systems.
The three Telluride models with starting prices above $50,000 include the SX-Prestige ($51,725), SX-Prestige X-Line ($53,120) and SX-Prestige X-Line Pro ($54,120). All-wheel drive is standard on all of them.
The X-Line comes with heavier-duty roof rails, a distinct front grille design, a 0.4-inch boost in ground clearance, a tow mode, and 20-inch alloy wheels. The X-Pro substitutes 18-inch alloys wrapped in off-road tires and comes with a tow rating of 5,500 pounds, the highest in the Telluride lineup.
The Telluride has been a huge sales hit for Kia and the automaker is literally cashing in on its popularity. While it still delivers a lot of three-row SUV for your money, the 2023 Telluride is less of a bargain than it was before.