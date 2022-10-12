The Kia Telluride midsize SUV has gotten a makeover for the 2023 year that brings more standard features (like navigation and a Wi-Fi hotspot) along with added off-road and towing capability. Pricing for this three-row SUV now starts at $37,025 (including destination) for the base LX trim.

That's about $2,300 more than the entry-level price for the 2022 Telluride. For certain trims, the price increase is even bigger. A Telluride in midgrade EX trim and front-wheel-drive configuration now rings in at $42,625, which is $2,900 more than before. Several top-of-the-line models now crack the $50,000 barrier.

There are five trims in total: LX, S, EX, SX and SX-Prestige. All trims except the SX-Prestige come in a front-wheel-drive format and have all-wheel drive as a $2,000 stand-alone option. The SX trims are the only ones available with the X-Line and X-Pro option packages. The X-Line Pro package in particular should appeal to adventure seekers thanks to its all-terrain tires, added ground clearance and increased towing capacity.