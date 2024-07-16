2026 Honda Passport TrailSport: Our Best Look Yet at Honda's New Off-Roader

Honda launched the TrailSport subtrim on the 2022 Passport, but the automaker wasn't really ready to commit to the off-road lifestyle. It was essentially a styling package for its first two model years; actual off-road-y upgrades didn't come until 2024, when the TrailSport added all-terrain tires and a retuned suspension to the equipment list.

The story was quite different when Honda introduced the TrailSport to the redesigned Pilot's lineup in 2023. Not only did the Pilot TrailSport have A/T tires and a specially tuned suspension, it also packed a 1-inch lift, unique stabilizer bars, revised torque distribution in off-road driving modes, protective skid plates, additional road-facing cameras and more. In short, it was much more serious about its off-road intentions. And because the Passport is essentially a two-row Pilot (which means today's Passport is actually based on the previous Pilot), it stands to reason the Pilot TrailSport's numerous upgrades will make their way to the next-gen Passport TrailSport.

We'll know for sure once Honda actually unveils the new Passport and its off-road-focused trim level. The 2026 Honda Passport TrailSport will go on sale early next year.