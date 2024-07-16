- Honda offers a brief glimpse of the upcoming 2026 Passport TrailSport.
2026 Honda Passport TrailSport: Our Best Look Yet at Honda's New Off-Roader
TrailSport 2.0
Even though we don't know much about the next-generation Honda Passport — other than it will be fully redesigned for 2026 — the automaker is already teasing the newest iteration of the two-row SUV's off-road-oriented trim. The 2026 Honda Passport TrailSport is positioned as the most rough-and-tumble version of the crossover, and, unlike the current Passport TrailSport, we think it will actually have the hardware to tackle the great outdoors.
Honda launched the TrailSport subtrim on the 2022 Passport, but the automaker wasn't really ready to commit to the off-road lifestyle. It was essentially a styling package for its first two model years; actual off-road-y upgrades didn't come until 2024, when the TrailSport added all-terrain tires and a retuned suspension to the equipment list.
The story was quite different when Honda introduced the TrailSport to the redesigned Pilot's lineup in 2023. Not only did the Pilot TrailSport have A/T tires and a specially tuned suspension, it also packed a 1-inch lift, unique stabilizer bars, revised torque distribution in off-road driving modes, protective skid plates, additional road-facing cameras and more. In short, it was much more serious about its off-road intentions. And because the Passport is essentially a two-row Pilot (which means today's Passport is actually based on the previous Pilot), it stands to reason the Pilot TrailSport's numerous upgrades will make their way to the next-gen Passport TrailSport.
We'll know for sure once Honda actually unveils the new Passport and its off-road-focused trim level. The 2026 Honda Passport TrailSport will go on sale early next year.
