2025 Ford Maverick: How We'd Spec It

The Ford Maverick is the smallest and least expensive pickup in the automaker's lineup, bringing a great deal of functionality to buyers who don't need the space or capability of the midsize Ranger or full-size F-150. And the newest model is even more desirable, thanks to the refreshed 2025 Maverick packing a new infotainment system, additional features and a more handsome exterior courtesy of new bumpers. But with so many models to choose from, which Maverick is the right one for you? We'll let you know which one we'd pick if we were in the market, but as is often the case with trucks, the sky's the limit when it comes to customization.

You don't have to spend a ton

The entry-level Maverick XL carries an attractive price tag, but it's missing a few features we'd want. Like a locking tailgate. Or power windows. Stepping up to the XLT adds $2,500 to the price tag — it starts at $30,390 (including destination) compared to the XL's $27,890 — but those features plus push-button start, LED headlights, a tow hitch and alloy wheels are well worth the cost. The XLT also opens the door to a wider variety of options and paint colors, one of which is Eruption Green. This hue has been available on the Bronco and Ranger over the years, but 2025 marks its debut on the Maverick. We'll check the box for this no-cost color.

Even though there's no doubt the turbocharged 2.0-liter engine is quicker, there's also no denying the fuel savings offered by the base 2.5-liter hybrid powertrain. We're sticking with the hybrid, but it also brings us to our first fork in the road. The optional all-wheel drive system is new for this year, and whether you need four-wheel power is dependent on your own needs. Living in snow-free Los Angeles, we'll stick with the front-drive setup. But if you need all-weather traction, add $2,220 to our final price.