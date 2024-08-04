- The 2025 Ford Maverick starts at $27,890, including the destination charge.
- We think stepping up to the midgrade XLT and adding a few options will make your ownership experience more enjoyable.
- Here's our Maverick build, which is priced under $34,000.
2025 Ford Maverick: How We'd Spec It
The Ford Maverick is the smallest and least expensive pickup in the automaker's lineup, bringing a great deal of functionality to buyers who don't need the space or capability of the midsize Ranger or full-size F-150. And the newest model is even more desirable, thanks to the refreshed 2025 Maverick packing a new infotainment system, additional features and a more handsome exterior courtesy of new bumpers. But with so many models to choose from, which Maverick is the right one for you? We'll let you know which one we'd pick if we were in the market, but as is often the case with trucks, the sky's the limit when it comes to customization.
You don't have to spend a ton
The entry-level Maverick XL carries an attractive price tag, but it's missing a few features we'd want. Like a locking tailgate. Or power windows. Stepping up to the XLT adds $2,500 to the price tag — it starts at $30,390 (including destination) compared to the XL's $27,890 — but those features plus push-button start, LED headlights, a tow hitch and alloy wheels are well worth the cost. The XLT also opens the door to a wider variety of options and paint colors, one of which is Eruption Green. This hue has been available on the Bronco and Ranger over the years, but 2025 marks its debut on the Maverick. We'll check the box for this no-cost color.
Even though there's no doubt the turbocharged 2.0-liter engine is quicker, there's also no denying the fuel savings offered by the base 2.5-liter hybrid powertrain. We're sticking with the hybrid, but it also brings us to our first fork in the road. The optional all-wheel drive system is new for this year, and whether you need four-wheel power is dependent on your own needs. Living in snow-free Los Angeles, we'll stick with the front-drive setup. But if you need all-weather traction, add $2,220 to our final price.
We will, however, splurge for the XLT Luxury package. Retailing for $1,890, it includes a power driver's seat, heated front seats, heated mirrors, a leatherette-wrapped steering wheel, bed lighting, and household-style plugs in the cab and bed. We'll also tick the box for the $795 Co-Pilot360 1.0 package, which adds all manner of advanced driving aids, including a blind-spot monitor. We're going to use the Maverick's bed but don't need all the dings and scrapes that come with regular use; budget another $495 for the spray-in bedliner. All-in, our custom 2025 Ford Maverick carries an MSRP of $33,570. Not too bad for a good-sized, useful truck that won't feel like a penalty box.
Edmunds says
The 2025 Ford Maverick has more standard features than ever before, but you'll still want to pay a little extra for features you'll use every day.