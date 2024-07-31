- The 2025 Ford Maverick starts at $27,890, including $1,595 for destination, for a front-wheel-drive Maverick XL Hybrid.
- The XL is the only trim level you can get for less than $30,000.
- For 2025, the Maverick hybrid is now available with all-wheel drive, and it starts at $30,110.
Since its reintroduction at the end of 2021, the Ford Maverick compact pickup has been a hit in driveways and corporate fleets. It's now receiving its first major update, and the big news is that the low-cost hybrid powertrain can finally be paired with all-wheel drive. Customers have been asking, Ford says, but the updates come at a cost; the Maverick is more expensive than before, starting at $27,890, including a $1,595 destination charge.
That's for an entry-level front-wheel-drive Maverick XL Hybrid, and it's far from the Maverick's near-$20,000 starting price when it first went on sale three years ago. Adding all-wheel drive to the hybrid trims costs $2,220.
Stepping up a level to the XLT Hybrid with more equipment will set you back $30,390; opting for an AWD model will cost $32,610. The most well-equipped hybrid is the Lariat, which only comes with AWD and starts at $38,330.
Want a bit more power? You can select the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder and all-wheel drive for an additional cost above the front-drive XL and XLT Hybrids. It's priced as a $2,220 upgrade, but there's a current discount that reduces the upgrade to $1,020. That discount is included in the price of the Lariat EcoBoost AWD, which currently starts at $37,130.
In previous model years, the off-road-focused Tremor was an option package, but now it's a stand-alone model, starting at $41,390. It's essentially a new top-of-the-line trim on the Maverick that's positioned above the Lariat and includes the same things as before, like all-terrain tires and unique damper tuning. It's only available with the turbocharged engine.
Ford will start taking orders tomorrow for the 2025 Maverick and says deliveries will begin later this year.
Edmunds says
The decision to establish the Tremor as its own model has reduced its accessibility. In previous years, the Tremor was available to customers on both the midgrade XLT and range-topping Lariat.