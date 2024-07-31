Skip to main content

The 2025 Ford Maverick Starts at $27,890

Adding the hybrid AWD powertrain will set you back a tidy $2,220

2025 Ford Maverick driving
  • written by
    Correspondent
    Connor Hoffman has worked in the automotive industry since 2018 in both editorial and public relations. He has tested and written about hundreds of cars and helped lead the media launches of the 2024 Toyota Tacoma and Land Cruiser. Connor is a correspondent at Edmunds and started his career at Car and Driver after a summer internship. He has also contributed to U.S. News & World Report and Capital One Autos. He loves four wheeling and camping in his fourth-gen 4Runner and hopes to one day restore a 60- or 80-Series Land Cruiser.
    edited by
    Manager, News
    Cameron Rogers has worked in the automotive industry since 2013. He has tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles over the course of his career. Today, he leads the news team in developing cutting-edge news articles, opinion pieces and sneak peeks at upcoming vehicles. Favorite cars that he's driven during his tenure at Edmunds include the 991-era Porsche 911 Turbo S, Rolls-Royce Ghost and several generations of Honda Odyssey (really).
  • The 2025 Ford Maverick starts at $27,890, including $1,595 for destination, for a front-wheel-drive Maverick XL Hybrid.
  • The XL is the only trim level you can get for less than $30,000.
  • For 2025, the Maverick hybrid is now available with all-wheel drive, and it starts at $30,110.

Since its reintroduction at the end of 2021, the Ford Maverick compact pickup has been a hit in driveways and corporate fleets. It's now receiving its first major update, and the big news is that the low-cost hybrid powertrain can finally be paired with all-wheel drive. Customers have been asking, Ford says, but the updates come at a cost; the Maverick is more expensive than before, starting at $27,890, including a $1,595 destination charge.

That's for an entry-level front-wheel-drive Maverick XL Hybrid, and it's far from the Maverick's near-$20,000 starting price when it first went on sale three years ago. Adding all-wheel drive to the hybrid trims costs $2,220.

Stepping up a level to the XLT Hybrid with more equipment will set you back $30,390; opting for an AWD model will cost $32,610. The most well-equipped hybrid is the Lariat, which only comes with AWD and starts at $38,330.

82 for sale in your area
See All for Sale
2025 Ford Maverick interior

Want a bit more power? You can select the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder and all-wheel drive for an additional cost above the front-drive XL and XLT Hybrids. It's priced as a $2,220 upgrade, but there's a current discount that reduces the upgrade to $1,020. That discount is included in the price of the Lariat EcoBoost AWD, which currently starts at $37,130.

In previous model years, the off-road-focused Tremor was an option package, but now it's a stand-alone model, starting at $41,390. It's essentially a new top-of-the-line trim on the Maverick that's positioned above the Lariat and includes the same things as before, like all-terrain tires and unique damper tuning. It's only available with the turbocharged engine.

Ford will start taking orders tomorrow for the 2025 Maverick and says deliveries will begin later this year.

Edmunds says

The decision to establish the Tremor as its own model has reduced its accessibility. In previous years, the Tremor was available to customers on both the midgrade XLT and range-topping Lariat.

Connor Hoffmanby

Connor Hoffman has worked in the automotive industry since 2018 in both editorial and public relations. He has tested and written about hundreds of cars and helped lead the media launches of the 2024 Toyota Tacoma and Land Cruiser. Connor is a correspondent at Edmunds and started his career at Car and Driver after a summer internship. He has also contributed to U.S. News & World Report and Capital One Autos. He loves four wheeling and camping in his fourth-gen 4Runner and hopes to one day restore a 60- or 80-Series Land Cruiser.

Cameron Rogersedited by

Cameron Rogers has worked in the automotive industry since 2013. He has tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles over the course of his career. Today, he leads the news team in developing cutting-edge news articles, opinion pieces and sneak peeks at upcoming vehicles. Favorite cars that he's driven during his tenure at Edmunds include the 991-era Porsche 911 Turbo S, Rolls-Royce Ghost and several generations of Honda Odyssey (really).

Related information

Other models

Recent automotive news

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Lease deals by make

Lease deals by model