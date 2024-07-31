The 2025 Ford Maverick Starts at $27,890

Since its reintroduction at the end of 2021, the Ford Maverick compact pickup has been a hit in driveways and corporate fleets. It's now receiving its first major update, and the big news is that the low-cost hybrid powertrain can finally be paired with all-wheel drive. Customers have been asking, Ford says, but the updates come at a cost; the Maverick is more expensive than before, starting at $27,890, including a $1,595 destination charge.

That's for an entry-level front-wheel-drive Maverick XL Hybrid, and it's far from the Maverick's near-$20,000 starting price when it first went on sale three years ago. Adding all-wheel drive to the hybrid trims costs $2,220.

Stepping up a level to the XLT Hybrid with more equipment will set you back $30,390; opting for an AWD model will cost $32,610. The most well-equipped hybrid is the Lariat, which only comes with AWD and starts at $38,330.