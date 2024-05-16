Honda CR-V vs. Toyota RAV4 vs. Kia Sportage: Hybrid SUV Showdown

Here's how it all shakes out

Third place: Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

In the end, the Toyota comes out on top in the fuel economy test. On our 200-mile testing route, it managed 47.4 mpg. But sadly, that's where the good news ends for the RAV4.

The Toyota is far and away the least enjoyable to drive. We don't like the way it handles — or rather, the way it approximates the concept of handling. The RAV4 feels boaty, with poor body control and damping. Not only that, but we don't care for its mushy brake pedal and rough power delivery. It might have great fuel economy, but the RAV4 lacks polish on the road.

On top of that, the RAV4's interior is a tired, uninspiring place to be, and small updates over the last five years haven't really done enough to help it keep pace with its rivals. A major update for the RAV4 should come soon, but for now a win solely on efficiency is the best it can muster.

Second place: Honda CR-V hybrid

The CR-V compares favorably to the RAV4 in several categories. It's much more enjoyable to drive; it's stable, responsive and poised. Its interior feels higher-quality than the RAV4's, too, with a more modern selection of materials.

However, the CR-V misses the mark in a few key areas. The first is that the CR-V has a major value problem. As with the Accord in our recent hybrid sedan comparison, the CR-V locks you out of important features unless you go for the priciest Touring-spec trim. Want a heated steering wheel, a premium sound system or a power tailgate? All of those features are locked up in the top model. Not only that but the Honda doesn't offer ventilated seats, its hybrid powertrain is noisy, and the CR-V is easily the most expensive car in this test at over $42,000.

In our fuel economy test the Honda splits the difference between the Toyota and the Kia. It logged 42.3 mpg over the course of the testing run, and while that's more than solid for a compact crossover, it's 5 mpg lower than the RAV4 Hybrid.

First place: Kia Sportage Hybrid

It frequently feels like the phrase "value for money" has escaped from the lexicons of most major automakers, but Kia must have it enshrined at its global headquarters in 10,000-point font. The Sportage Hybrid is our winner not because it's the most efficient car here but because it is so darn well-rounded.

In fact, the Sportage Hybrid netted the lowest fuel economy figure on our test route at 40.8 mpg. But the Kia is the only SUV to offer a turbocharged engine — meaning it has the most power and is the quickest. Plus, Kia offers a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty for peace of mind. The Kia is also better to drive than the Toyota, and while perhaps not as sharp as the Honda, the Sportage does the best job of balancing performance, enjoyment and everyday comfort.

The interior is really where the Sportage makes up its lead. Its use of screens is clever, the interface is easy to work with, and there are plenty of physical controls for things like the heated/cooled seats, heated steering wheel and the drive modes. Kia's switchable touch panel (which controls either the radio functions or the climate) is the one major knock on this interior. It might be easy to get the hang of, but we still prefer the predominantly physical layout in the Honda and Toyota for climate control functionality.