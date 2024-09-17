Get the summer tires

Arguably the biggest contributing factor to the Si's poor showing in our $35K fun-to-drive shootout was that it was riding on crummy tires. All of its competitors were shod in grippy summer tires, but the Civic ran on all-seasons. Honda used to offer a summer tire option straight from the factory but took this away a couple of years ago. Now, this crucial option is back on the order sheet. And since it's only a $300 upcharge, it's well worth the money.

I'll definitely be curious to see how the 2025 Civic Si's skidpad data compares to its predecessor when we take one to the Edmunds track for instrumented testing. But on pretty two-lane roads outside Nashville, Tennessee, the extra grip from the 235/40R18 Goodyear Eagle F1 tires is a noticeable improvement over the 2024 model with all-season rubber. There's less skittishness under braking coming up to a tight 90-degree turn, and the Si's front end turns in quicker and sharper than before, with more grip so you can confidently apply the throttle sooner on corner exit.

Even better, the summer tires don't destroy the Civic Si's ride quality; on city streets and country roads alike, Honda's sporty little sedan is nicely damped and really quite comfortable. No, the Civic Si doesn't have the adaptive dampers Honda offered in this car's previous generation, but I promise you won't care.