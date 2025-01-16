Honda Hearts Hybrids. But What About Acura?

American Honda gave a business update this week, which included the announcements of the upcoming CR-V TrailSport and Acura RSX electric SUV. But the company also talked at length about the growth and success of its hybrid models, including the Accord, Civic and CR-V. Hybrids are a key part of Honda's business strategy moving forward. But how does that apply to Acura?

"Increasing hybrid electric sales is key to our electrification strategy and now represents nearly a quarter of all Honda brand sales," Lance Woelfer, the company's VP of sales, told members of the media.

Acura, meanwhile, doesn't have any hybrids in its lineup. The new ADX crossover (above) won't launch with a hybrid powertrain, and the Civic-based Integra isn't expected to get one, either.

Woelfer said he's "not going to speculate on future product" regarding Honda's luxury division, but he did indicate that Acura's focus will instead be on EVs.