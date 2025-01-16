- Honda's hybrid models are having great success; about 50% of all Accords and CR-Vs sold are hybrids.
- But Honda's luxury brand, Acura, doesn't have any hybrid models in its lineup.
- According to Honda executives, that might not change.
Honda Hearts Hybrids. But What About Acura?
While Honda expands its hybrid offerings, Acura will go in a different direction
American Honda gave a business update this week, which included the announcements of the upcoming CR-V TrailSport and Acura RSX electric SUV. But the company also talked at length about the growth and success of its hybrid models, including the Accord, Civic and CR-V. Hybrids are a key part of Honda's business strategy moving forward. But how does that apply to Acura?
"Increasing hybrid electric sales is key to our electrification strategy and now represents nearly a quarter of all Honda brand sales," Lance Woelfer, the company's VP of sales, told members of the media.
Acura, meanwhile, doesn't have any hybrids in its lineup. The new ADX crossover (above) won't launch with a hybrid powertrain, and the Civic-based Integra isn't expected to get one, either.
Woelfer said he's "not going to speculate on future product" regarding Honda's luxury division, but he did indicate that Acura's focus will instead be on EVs.
The 2026 Acura RSX EV arrives later this year.
"Right now with the ZDX and the success it's had in the marketplace from an EV standpoint, and bringing the new Acura [RSX], we think it's really helpful to support the Acura brand as it continues its movement toward electrification," Woelfer said.
Jessica Fini, American Honda's assistant vice president of communications, added that "the strategy with Acura is slightly different than with Honda in terms of hybrids." Fini noted that Acura has had "a lot of success with gateway models, with Integra, and ADX now coming."
"Investing in those gateway models" is crucial for Acura, Fini said.
Hybrids make up about 50% of all Accord and CR-V sales and are expected to account for about 40% of all Civic sales. Honda will continue to expand its gasoline-electric offerings, too. We'll see a hybrid-powered Prelude coupe in the not-too-distant future, and the updated HR-V crossover — expected to arrive this year — could gain a hybrid option as well.