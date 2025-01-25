Honda Civic Hatchback Cargo Test: How Much Fits in the Trunk?

A big reason to get a sedan instead of a hatchback is the added security and sun protection that a trunk provides. Fair enough, but like other hatchbacks, the Civic comes with a cargo cover to provide some of that security and protection. Except that the Civic Hatchback's cargo cover is unlike that of any other hatchback.

Most hatchbacks have a rigid cargo cover that serves as a sort of parcel shelf over the cargo area. That's nice for noise abatement, I suppose, but it's a royal pain when you need more space than what is lurking below that cover.

The Civic's cargo cover is in fact two pieces. One connects directly to the hatch and is a mesh piece with a wire support structure. You do need to physically remove it for maximum cargo capacity, but it's not ultimately covering much. It's basically filling in the small gap between the hatch and the other, much cooler cargo cover.

As you can see above, the main cargo cover uniquely slides from left to right over the cargo area instead of the usual front to back. This allows the cartridge to be a tiny handheld thing that can be removed.