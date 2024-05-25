Interior: 8.5

There's an immediate feeling that the Camry's interior took a few steps up with this new generation. Underneath the large touchscreen is a row of easy-to-use physical switches and knobs to control the car's climate system. The steering wheel buttons are a bit confusing at first but make sense with familiarity.

Compared to some other midsize sedans, the Camry's driving position is pretty upright — almost too much. This gives a more high-riding feeling with a great view over the hood and directly behind. Passenger space is solid in both rows, and the car's flat roofline means that headroom is good for everyone.

Ease of use: 8.5

Toyota nails the basics here with easy-to-use buttons and knobs all over the dash. Climate controls are simple and the volume is controlled with a knob (praise be). The only thing keeping this from a perfect score are unintuitively placed steering wheel buttons, which makes it difficult to figure out what does what.

Getting in/out: 8

This is easier to get in and out of, compared to the Honda Accord. The doors open super wide and the seats require less of a slouch to sit down. The driving position is borderline too tall.

Driving position: 8

Surprisingly upright. It feels less car-like and more like a compact SUV, which is probably what most people prefer. The steering wheel and seat both offer a wide range of adjustment. This Camry is lacking a memory function for the driver's seat, which is an oversight.

Technology: 8.5

Most Camry trims come with a large 12.3-inch touchscreen that features wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration. Overall, device integration is among the best in the class, including a wireless charging pad that works and doesn't overheat your phone. The optional nine-speaker JBL audio system sounds better than other Toyota products of the last few years, but it still lags behind some rivals' Bose alternatives.

The real impressive stuff is with the driver aids. The Camry features the latest in Toyota safety tech and they are nearly flawless. The system can now sense when cars are coming in and out of lanes and can adjust speed accordingly. With the optional Traffic Jam Assist feature, you can also take your hands off the wheel at speeds of up to 25 mph when conditions allow.

Audio and navigation: 8

Toyota has righted the ship in this department, big time. The new Camry has a generously sized screen that uses wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The native nav system is less sharp than Google Maps, but it has real-time traffic data and good POI info. I still think Toyota's JBL audio systems lag behind their competition, though the latest generation seems to be closing that gap.

Device integration: 8.5

This is about as good as it gets for device integration. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, and they work super well. Toyota still provides USB-A and C ports, which might be irrelevant in a few years but for now feels like the right move. The charging pad fit my giant iPhone (including the case) without issue and was actually charging it, not just cooking it.

Voice controls: 8

Toyota's native voice assistant seems to be getting quicker with time. It pulled up directions without issue and didn't take too long doing it. The controls feel one step below the Google Voice Assistant, and the score reflects that.

Driver aids: 9

This is my first time using Safety Sense 3.0 and I am blown away. I've driven probably every iteration of this suite before and this one absolutely bests all of them. The adaptive cruise can now sense when cars enter and exit the lane ahead, so it slows the Camry much more smoothly as a result. Steering assist is just fantastic, and the lane-keep even lets you merge without using the blinker. Traffic Jam Assist lets you take your hands off the wheel at speeds up to 25 mph — it now has better graphics to alert you to what's going on. Bonus points that blind-spot warning is standard kit (it's optional on the Accord).

Storage: 8.5

While the Camry has less cargo space in the trunk compared to the Sonata and Accord by the numbers, its 15.1 cubic feet is enough to handle a few large suitcases or a sizable grocery run. Small-item storage is fantastic. There are a few different locations to store your phone, the door pockets can take on large water bottles, and the bin next to the wireless charging pad works great for keys.

If you need to install car seats for small children, LATCH anchors are located under clearly marked flaps and are close to the surface with nothing getting in the way. The rear bench is also wide and spacious enough that multiple seats should work fine. Just watch your head on the way in.

Cargo space: 8.5

The 15.1 cubic feet of space is less than both the Hyundai Sonata and the Honda Accord. Still, it should be plenty of space to accommodate a few large suitcases or a typical Costco run for the family.

Small-item storage: 8.5

There are nicely sized door pockets to place your phone in, and center console space is decent. The area next to the wireless charging pad is a great spot to throw keys and other small items.

Car seat accommodation: 8

LATCH anchors are located under clearly marked flaps and are close to the surface with nothing getting in the way. The rear bench is wide and spacious enough that multiple seats should work fine. Just watch your head on the way in.

Value: 8

Toyota's decision to make every Camry a hybrid means you have plenty of trim levels to choose from if you want a hybrid. That's a different approach than, say, Honda, which reserves the hybrid version of the Accord for its most expensive trims. Overall, we think there's solid value in what you pay and the features you get. Toyota's warranty is average, though it does include two years/25,000 miles of complimentary maintenance and two years of roadside assistance.

Build quality: 8

I truly believe that this score should be higher; however, the car we tested is a preproduction unit. It has a few obvious problem areas with fit and finish — ones that Toyota will likely iron out in the production models. The driver's door has a loose panel and the rear seat material is already starting to sag a bit.

Cost: 8.5

The new Camry starts at $28,400 before destination, making it the least expensive hybrid option among its peers. Both Honda and Hyundai start their hybrid trim levels at over $31,000.

Fuel economy: 8.5

Toyota says that a Camry can get 44 to 51 mpg in combined city/highway driving, depending on the car's configuration and trim. That makes the Camry one of the most efficient cars you can buy that's not a plug-in hybrid or full electric. On our standardized evaluation route, we observed 45.9 mpg from our front-wheel-drive XSE test car, which is just a bit less than Toyota's 47 mpg estimate but better than what we got from a hybrid Accord.

Warranty: 7.5

Toyota offers a three-year/36,000-mile basic warranty and five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty, which is standard for the segment.

Ownership: 8

Toyota provides two years of roadside assistance, and the first two scheduled services (to be completed in the first two years or 25,000 miles) are complimentary.

Wildcard: 7.5

Fun may not be the first thing that comes to mind when driving the Camry, but it's more than competent on a twisty road and there is now finally enough power to make a pass on the highway. From a design perspective, the new Camry is spicier than before. For a car that has never had much personality, Toyota is finally letting the Camry shine a bit.

Fun-to-drive: 7.5

The Camry and its now-standard hybrid powertrain is refined to drive but falls short of fun. It's beyond competent for what it needs to be, albeit with the usual shortcomings that FWD cars offer.

Personality: 7.5

Slowly but surely Toyota is making this thing more exciting. There are some nice colors to choose from and even a red interior option. I wish the Camry had the same wow factor as the new Prius, but it's still heading in the right direction.

Overall Rating: 8.1

The latest Toyota Camry now has an all-hybrid lineup and it makes perfect sense for this moment. Besides its great fuel economy, the Camry has a roomy and comfortable cabin, many helpful technology features, and just enough athleticism and style to make it interesting. It's a great pick for a midsize sedan.