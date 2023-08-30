Hyundai Releases U.S. Specs for the Stylish, Refreshed 2024 Sonata

While midsize sedans are quite practical, they aren't known for their jaw-dropping sheetmetal. On sale since 2020, the swoopy, seventh-generation Hyundai Sonata sedan is a breath of fresh air from its conservatively designed competitors. And for 2024, it's going to get a whole lot weirder (in a good way).

The transformative spaceship-like styling might tell a different story, but the 2024 Hyundai Sonata really is an evolution of last year's model. The rear end, for example, features the same upturned spoiler that melts into the taillights. But up front, the gaping catfish maw is jettisoned in favor of a full-width headlight bar and a sharp lower fascia that — dare we say it — brings to mind the Lamborghini Urus.

If you like the look, you're in luck, as this appears to be Hyundai's new design language. The slim, wide light bar with trapezoidal elements in the air dam was first previewed by the 2024 Kona, and we expect to see it adapted to future Hyundais as well.