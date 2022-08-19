Here's How to Take Advantage of the New Federal EV Tax Credits

The bad news

Once all of this was made public, it didn't take long for people to dig in and realize something big: The majority of EVs on sale today will not qualify for any federal tax credits. On the surface of things, that is a major problem with these new rules.

There are roughly 20 vehicles that still qualify for the credit, and that list will change starting in January. But far more cars became ineligible the moment the bill was signed into law. Some of our highest-rated EVs, such as the Hyundai Ioniq 5, BMW i4 and Polestar 2, are among them. If you purchased any of these cars prior to August 16, 2022, the credit should still be valid on your 2023 income tax return.

Edmunds says

The transition to electrified vehicles is already a sore spot for a large section of the American public and, at least for now, this new set of rules won't help alleviate that.

These regulations are designed to incentivize domestic vehicle production and strengthen the U.S. supply chain, but the reality is that the automotive industry just isn't there yet. And because of that mismatch, the savings are not passed on to the consumer. As car manufacturers move more of their production and sourcing to North America, that dynamic will hopefully shift to benefit your wallet.