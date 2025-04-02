Genesis G90 Transforms Into Stunning Coupe and Convertible Concepts

Meet the Genesis X Gran Coupe and X Gran Convertible showcars

Genesis X Gran Coupe and Convertible
  • Genesis' X Gran Coupe and X Gran Convertible concepts make their debut at the 2025 Seoul Mobility Show.
  • The Gran Coupe looks like a further evolution of the Genesis X concept from 2021.
  • Genesis says the concepts' interiors are inspired by "Mediterranean olives and Cabernet Sauvignon."

The Genesis G90 is already a striking sedan. But these new G90-based coupe and convertible concepts? Wow. Just wow.

Making their debut at the Seoul Mobility Show this week in South Korea, the Genesis X Gran Coupe and X Gran Convertible concepts are two interesting — and gorgeous — takes on the company's flagship four-door. The Gran Coupe looks like an evolution of the Genesis X concept from 2021, while the Gran Convertible evokes a similar fancy-pants vibe as the Cadillac Sollei concept. Imagine that comparison test.

Genesis X Gran Coupe and X Gran Convertible concepts

Compared to the standard G90 sedan, both concepts have more steeply raked windshields, lower roofs and longer doors with frameless side windows. The X Gran Coupe and X Gran Convertible are wider and more aerodynamic as well, with super-cool wheel designs and updated front and rear fascias that would all look killer on the production G90 — just sayin'.

As if the pretty exteriors weren't enough, Genesis went all out on the concepts' cabins, with rad color palettes and — in the case of the X Gran Coupe — olive wood trim with carved leaf designs. Crystal elements are also found throughout both interiors. And because these Gran concepts are based on the full-size G90, there appears to be plenty of space for backseat passengers.

Genesis X Gran Convertible interior

Both of these cars sure look production-ready, but alas, Genesis won't firmly state if it plans to build either one. Right now, the company simply states that "both concepts demonstrate the brand’s future position as an emotional luxury brand through distinct typologies." Fingers crossed that at least one of these stunners hits the road.

Genesis X Gran Coupe concept front 3/4
