Genesis G90 Transforms Into Stunning Coupe and Convertible Concepts

The Genesis G90 is already a striking sedan. But these new G90-based coupe and convertible concepts? Wow. Just wow.

Making their debut at the Seoul Mobility Show this week in South Korea, the Genesis X Gran Coupe and X Gran Convertible concepts are two interesting — and gorgeous — takes on the company's flagship four-door. The Gran Coupe looks like an evolution of the Genesis X concept from 2021, while the Gran Convertible evokes a similar fancy-pants vibe as the Cadillac Sollei concept. Imagine that comparison test.