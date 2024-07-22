The extended hood, 23-inch wheels and slim LED taillight detailing stand out, but the concept's presence is defined by its color. Manila Cream paint over Solar Yellow upholstery, the Sollei screams summer. Although the paint is a solid color, the interior leather wears an iridescent metallic finish that will shine in the sunlight when the Sollei debuts on the lawn at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance in August.

The rest of the interior is just as noteworthy. Laser-cut wood lines the door panels and an aluminum motif by the cup holders shows two of the Sollei’s core influences: the 1937 V16 Dual-Cowl Phaeton and the 1959 Eldorado Biarritz Convertible. Cadillac installed the curved 35-inch instrument cluster/infotainment display and 20-inch passenger display we’ve previously seen in the Escalade and Escalade IQ, too, but we’re more enamored with the experience in the back seat.

From there, you can indulge in Mercedes-Benz S-Class levels of legroom and ogle the yacht-like handcrafted wood marquetry on the front seatbacks. Cadillac leaned into natural materials here — all that looks like wood is wood and all that appears metallic is metal. That’s part of the reason there’s no chrome.