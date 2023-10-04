2024 Chevrolet Colorado and Silverado 2500 ZR2 Bison First Drive Review: Off-Road Glory

How much does the ZR2 Bison tow?

However, buyers should know that when a priority is placed on dirt capability, the truck stuff suffers. It’s not great in the ZR2 with its 6,000-pound rating, and the Bison is even worse, with a 5,500-pound tow rating. Keep in mind that a standard truck can tow up to 7,700 pounds so to lose nearly a third of the Colorado's towing ability is pretty bad. Buyers should think carefully about what they’ll need to tow before buying. Payload takes a similar hit, dropping from 1,684 pounds in WT and LT models to 1,280 pounds in the ZR2 and 1,050 pounds for the ZR2 Bison.

The numbers look much better for the heavy-duty truck. Without the Bison box ticked a Silverado 2500 can be configured to tow over 22,000 pounds. My diesel tester is rated for 18,500, while the gasser sits at 16,000 pounds. A standard crew-cab HD can haul upward of 3,500 pounds, but the most a ZR2 Bison can manage is 3,013 pounds.

Chevrolet hands me the keys to an HD ZR Bison diesel hooked up to a 30-foot trailer weighing in around 11,000 pounds. I’m new to towing a load this long and heavy, but the 2500 has some cool trailering tech that makes it easier. A transparent trailer feature shows a video feed from the rear of the trailer to the infotainment screen, but unfortunately it’s not set up on this tester. Instead I rely on the rear sideview camera to check blind spots and make sure I’m making my turns wide enough. There are also views on the hitch to help in hooking up, there are side views, front views, rear views, 360-degree views — I can see everything on this bad boy and I’m more confident for it.

My towing test is brief and on flat ground but I get the idea. The diesel pulls strong and I never feel like I’m not accelerating quickly enough. Yes, I have to be smart, keep to the right-hand lane and not cut anyone off, but I don’t feel like I’m a slow-moving behemoth, annoying other drivers. I’d like to take the trailer up a mountain road to see how it handles inclines in this 100-degree heat, but alas, the desert is calling.