Everything's changed

The Ford Ranger Raptor has the same doors, windows, roof and frame rails as the standard truck, but nearly everything has been replaced or tweaked in some way to help with overall performance. There are even different seats up front with more aggressive bolstering and larger, more comfortable headrests.

The Raptor's power comes from a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 good for 405 horsepower and 430 lb-ft of torque that is shared with the Bronco Raptor and represents a big jump in output over the pickup's 270-hp base engine. Four-wheel drive and a 10-speed automatic transmission are standard, and there's a long list of drive modes, including Normal, Tow/Haul, Sport, Slippery, Off-Road, Rock Crawl and (most excitingly) Baja.

To provide added stability, the Ranger Raptor has a 3.5-inch-wider track and a Watts linkage with a trailing arm setup in the rear. The rear leaf springs were removed in favor of a coilover setup, and there are 2.5-inch Fox live valve shocks with internal bypasses at all four corners. Heck, there are even piggyback reservoirs on the rear for better cooling of the Teflon-infused shock oil.