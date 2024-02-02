Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Car News
  3. Tesla Cybertruck’s First Recall Is for a Really Weird Reason

Tesla Cybertruck’s First Recall Is for a Really Weird Reason

More than 2 million Teslas are affected in total

Tesla Cybertruck profile
  • by
    Director, Editorial Content
    Steven Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. In that time, he's written thousands of car-related articles and tested just as many vehicles. Steven is Edmunds' director of Editorial Content and has previously been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com and CNET Roadshow. Steven has also contributed to Car and Driver, Top Gear, and dozens of other automotive publications. In his spare time, Steven loves to play the drums, cook and whip around Los Angeles in his 1999 Mazda MX-5 Miata.
  • The Tesla Cybertruck is being recalled because some of the text in its gauges are too small.
  • In fact, nearly every Tesla sold in the U.S. is part of this recall, with nearly 2.2 million vehicles affected.
  • Tesla will be able to fix the issue via an over-the-air update.

Everyone's favorite brutalist triangle on wheels, the Tesla Cybertruck, is facing its first official recall. But don't worry, it's not alone. A whopping 2,193,869 Tesla vehicles sold in the U.S. are affected by a problem that needs fixing. Thankfully, it's something minor. And if we're honest, this recall is more weird than anything.

According to a bulletin from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, "an incorrect font size is displayed on the instrument panel for the brake, park and antilock brake system (ABS) warning lights. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 105, 'Hydraulic and Electric Brake Systems' and 135, 'Light Vehicle Brake Systems.'" 

Yep. That's right.

Author=Edmunds Editors

Nearly every Tesla vehicle ever sold in the U.S. is included in this recall. The official NHTSA notice lists:

Because Tesla houses all of its gauges in its vehicles' center screen, this means the fix for this issue can be done via an over-the-air update. "Tesla began releasing an over-the-air software update, free of charge," NHTSA said. Even so, owners will be notified of the recall by snail mail, with letters expected to be dispatched on March 30.

Edmunds says

If you're a Tesla owner who regularly installs your over-the-air updates, you might never even know this recall happened.

by

Steven Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. In that time, he's written thousands of car-related articles and tested just as many vehicles. Steven is Edmunds' director of Editorial Content and has previously been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com and CNET Roadshow. Steven has also contributed to Car and Driver, Top Gear, and dozens of other automotive publications. In his spare time, Steven loves to play the drums, cook and whip around Los Angeles in his 1999 Mazda MX-5 Miata.

Advertisement
Photo Sponsored By
2024 Honda Prologue
Learn More at ShopHonda.com 
2023 Chevrolet Trailblazer
Learn more 

Related information

Other models

Recent automotive news

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Lease deals by make

Lease deals by model