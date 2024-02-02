- The Tesla Cybertruck is being recalled because some of the text in its gauges are too small.
- In fact, nearly every Tesla sold in the U.S. is part of this recall, with nearly 2.2 million vehicles affected.
- Tesla will be able to fix the issue via an over-the-air update.
Tesla Cybertruck’s First Recall Is for a Really Weird Reason
More than 2 million Teslas are affected in total
Everyone's favorite brutalist triangle on wheels, the Tesla Cybertruck, is facing its first official recall. But don't worry, it's not alone. A whopping 2,193,869 Tesla vehicles sold in the U.S. are affected by a problem that needs fixing. Thankfully, it's something minor. And if we're honest, this recall is more weird than anything.
According to a bulletin from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, "an incorrect font size is displayed on the instrument panel for the brake, park and antilock brake system (ABS) warning lights. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 105, 'Hydraulic and Electric Brake Systems' and 135, 'Light Vehicle Brake Systems.'"
Yep. That's right.
Nearly every Tesla vehicle ever sold in the U.S. is included in this recall. The official NHTSA notice lists:
- 2012-2023 Tesla Model S
- 2016-2024 Tesla Model X
- 2017-2023 Tesla Model 3
- 2019-2024 Tesla Model Y
- 2024 Tesla Cybertruck
Because Tesla houses all of its gauges in its vehicles' center screen, this means the fix for this issue can be done via an over-the-air update. "Tesla began releasing an over-the-air software update, free of charge," NHTSA said. Even so, owners will be notified of the recall by snail mail, with letters expected to be dispatched on March 30.
Edmunds says
If you're a Tesla owner who regularly installs your over-the-air updates, you might never even know this recall happened.