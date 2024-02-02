Tesla Cybertruck’s First Recall Is for a Really Weird Reason

Everyone's favorite brutalist triangle on wheels, the Tesla Cybertruck, is facing its first official recall. But don't worry, it's not alone. A whopping 2,193,869 Tesla vehicles sold in the U.S. are affected by a problem that needs fixing. Thankfully, it's something minor. And if we're honest, this recall is more weird than anything.

According to a bulletin from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, "an incorrect font size is displayed on the instrument panel for the brake, park and antilock brake system (ABS) warning lights. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 105, 'Hydraulic and Electric Brake Systems' and 135, 'Light Vehicle Brake Systems.'"

Yep. That's right.